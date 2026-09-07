Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain non-working royals after returning to Britain, King Charles has confirmed.

King Charles shared palace guidance confirming their formal status has not changed. The clarification follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK return and sets firm boundaries around their public roles.

The Sun published the guidance, which separates the Sussexes’ personal projects from official royal business. Their arrival has not restored any representative role or changed how the monarchy formally treats their work.

Instead, they continue operating independently, with personal charitable and commercial interests.

The Lord Chamberlain sent the “letter of guidance” to stakeholders on behalf of the king on Monday.

King Charles has clarified Harry and Meghan’s status following their UK return (Credit: Andrew Thomas / CNP)

King Charles’ guidance confirms Harry and Meghan’s royal status

The guidance points back to January 2020, when the couple stopped undertaking representative duties for the Sovereign.

It says they are “no longer working members of the royal family,” despite now being back in Britain. An accompanying letter says there is “no change to the current status” of the duke and duchess.

The couple also do not use their HRH styles, which remain in abeyance. The palace guidance says this distinction preserves their “financial independence and protection of privacy”.

That leaves the Sussexes free to pursue their own causes and business interests outside official royal duties. The guidance describes their position as “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”.

Meghan Markle plans UK charity work

Meghan is reportedly preparing to reconnect with charities she supported before leaving royal duties. The Sun claims photographs and publicity will accompany some of that work.

Reports suggest Meghan plans to keep a low profile while the family settles in. Friends reportedly said the couple were trying to avoid attention before their children start school.

Her plans include Smart Works, which supports unemployed and vulnerable women seeking jobs. A source close to Meghan claimed she wants to support fresh causes alongside previous commitments.

Those plans would remain personal engagements under the guidance, even when they involve established British charities.

The couple are also reportedly discussing a different approach to media coverage of their engagements. They left the royal rota system in 2020, when they stepped away from representative duties.

Meghan and Harry recently moved back to Britain for an extended period (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry set for WellChild appearance

Harry reportedly plans a swift return to public-facing charity work. Reports suggest he will attend September’s annual WellChild Awards during several engagements.

That appearance would mark a visible comeback, but it would not amount to royal representation. Under the clarification, his charity work remains separate from duties performed for the Sovereign.

Read more: Reason why King Charles ‘won’t strip’ Prince Harry and Meghan of their royal titles

Meghan remains in talks for a possible role in The Gentlemen before its third series begins filming, The Sun reports.

For now, the key point is simple. A return to Britain changes the couple’s location, not their standing within the working royal family.

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