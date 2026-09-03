Ouch! Vinnie Jones breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s ‘acting role’ in The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen stars have shut down chatter linking Meghan Markle to Guy Ritchie’s Netflix hit.

Former footballer Vinnie Jones, who plays gameskeeper Geoffrey Seacombe, did it in typically blunt fashion.

Vinnie hit back at Meghan rumours (Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

Vinnie Jones calls Meghan Markle casting talk a spurious rumour

Speaking on the red carpet at the London premiere of season two, Vinnie said: “I think it’s hot air.”

He then added: “We’ve got a lot of pretty women in this series, so I’m not sure there’s room for any more.”

It’s the clearest pushback yet on reports that the Duchess of Sussex was in talks over a role in the crime comedy-drama. Nobody from the cast seemed remotely convinced.

Theo James, who plays duke-turned-drug-baron Eddie Horniman, dismissed the story as a spurious rumour. He did allow that Meghan might suit the world of the show.

Theo also denied the rumours (Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

Theo James hits back at the rumours

“She’d fit in well because she’s actually from the Royal Family, but I think the practicalities of that are impossible,” Theo said.

He also joked that Prince Harry is playing one of his love interests.

Ray Winstone, who plays mobster Bobby Glass, said it was the first he had heard of it. He cheerfully conceded Meghan would be a better-looking addition than him.

Hugh Bonneville, newly cast as Lord Hawthorne, wasn’t buying it either. He described the story as a genius bit of marketing by whoever dreamt up the idea.

Maya Jama, making her acting debut as Aisha, kept it simple. She said she would be the last person to know.

Will Meghan appear in the show? (Credit: CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Guy Ritchie stays silent on The Gentlemen season three

The one person who could have settled it said nothing at all. Guy Ritchie declined all interviews on the carpet on Wednesday.

That silence has fuelled the speculation rather than calming it. It has been claimed Meghan spoke directly with the director about a possible part in series three.

A source told the Daily Mail that talks are believed to be continuing, despite suggestions the idea had been dropped. The same source claimed the prospect was a factor in her decision to move back to the UK.

Royal author Tina Brown has claimed an acting offer was pulled within 24 hours of the Sussexes arriving in Britain. She claimed the backlash had become untenable.

PR expert Mark Borkowski suspects the timing is doing a job of its own. He told the Daily Mail he believed there was an ulterior motive, designed to generate attention while saying nothing at all.

On claims the leak came from the Sussex camp, he added: “It’s totally plausible because there’s not been a single quote from the production, so they’re enjoying all the publicity; it’s good for them.”

ED! has contacted Meghan’s representatives for comment.

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