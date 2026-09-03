ITV star Henry Cole, 62, announces gut cancer diagnosis as he is forced to pull out of work

ITV presenter Henry Cole has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer, and he is clearing his diary for surgery.

The Motorbike Show star, 62, shared the news himself in a video on Instagram. He is shelving his live theatre dates before Christmas. He plans to rebook them for the new year.

Henry is the latest familiar broadcaster to go public with a diagnosis, after BBC Radio London presenter Eddie Nestor stepped back from his show for cancer treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cole (@henrycoletv)

Henry Cole reveals cancer diagnosis in Instagram video

The presenter opened with an apology to ticket holders. He told followers he was terribly sorry, and confirmed the live shows would move to after Christmas.

He then explained exactly why the tour had to shift. “I’ll tell you why that is, it’s because I’ve got a little bit of the cancer, OK? Down in my little gut here. It’s localised, it’s easy to operate on, and thank gosh we found it,” he said.

Henry sounded hopeful about what comes next. “So, I am told, God willing, that I will make a full recovery, and I’ll come up smiling around February,” he added.

He also stressed that his filming commitments carry on as normal. True to form, he signed off with a gag about growing old disgracefully. He promised to keep followers posted on his progress.

According to the NHS, stomach cancer can develop anywhere in the stomach. It is not very common in the UK. How serious it is depends on the size of the cancer, whether it has spread, and a patient’s general health.

Henry has been diagnosed with gut cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Elizabeth Hurley among those supporting Henry Cole

Support arrived quickly in the comments. Elizabeth Hurley kept her message simple, telling him: “I love you.”

“Gutted to hear this. Wishing you a speedy recovery Henry!!” another person shared.

“Look after yourself. Get that cancer in the bin. Sending healing your way x,” a third remarked.

One follower urged the presenter to stop apologising, insisting nobody else was worth watching on television. Another described him as a national treasure.

Where viewers know The Motorbike Show star from

Henry is a familiar face well beyond The Motorbike Show. He has also fronted Shed and Buried and Find It, Fix It, Flog It.

His career actually started behind the camera. He worked as a cameraman and director, then set up his own production company.

That shed-hunting habit runs deep. He reckons he has rooted through more than 1,000 sheds and garages nationwide.

He recently claimed British households are unknowingly sitting on a goldmine. Old car memorabilia, vintage oil cans and jugs can be worth serious money, he suggested. Plenty of it, he warned, still gets thrown out.

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