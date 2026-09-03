Kirstie Allsopp has revealed she was airlifted to hospital after an accident on her birthday trip to Devon ended in surgery.

The Location, Location, Location presenter, 55, slipped on a muddy patch on a steep coastal path. She then shared a string of alarming photos from her hospital bed on Instagram. Surgeons have since operated on her leg.

Her posts included a video of the air ambulance arriving and a wince-inducing scan of the injury. Other images showed her in the back of an ambulance with tubes attached to her face.

The Channel 4 favourite has shaken off a nasty accident before. A fall down stairs at a London pub in 2023 left her “battered and bruised” and unable to film, with Phil Spencer stepping in.

Kirstie had travelled to the coast with husband Ben Andersen and sons Oscar and Bay. She said the family has marked her birthday at Meadowgate almost every year since Oscar was born. The day usually means a picnic at Welcombe Mouth, a swim, then cake back at the house. This time the walk home went badly wrong.

“Unfortunately I slipped on a muddy patch on the steep path, and it took a whole host of people to get me to hospital,” she wrote. You can see the post here.

Kirstie Allsopp has undergone treatment in hospital following an accident (Credit: ITV)

Kirstie Allsopp thanks crews who reached her on the Devon coast after accident

Oscar ran for help as fast as he could, his mum explained. RNLI Bude Lifeboat crew, paramedics and Cornwall Air Ambulance then tracked her down. Kirstie also credited the what3words location app for helping rescuers pinpoint her.

The presenter admitted a huge amount of painkillers left her hazy on names. She was in no state to note down details of everyone who helped, she said. According to Ben and the boys, plenty more people deserve her thanks.

She reserved special praise for the team who treated her in north Devon. “Everyone at Barnstaple hospital has been amazing, kind & caring, so many lovely people doing their absolute best,” she said.

Kirstie Allsopp faces boot and crutches recovery

Kirstie confirmed the operation on her leg is done. She also told followers she expects to be discharged soon.

“It’ll be a boot and crutches for a while but I feel very, very lucky that it was possible to reach me and get me to hospital so quickly,” she wrote.

The property expert pointed out that her job can be done on crutches. She thanked everyone involved in her care again. And she admitted it was a birthday she will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Kirstie said she’ll be in a boot and on crutches “for a while” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans send support to Kirstie Allsopp after Devon fall

Her comments filled up with speedy recovery messages within hours. One person said: “Omg!!! You must be in so much pain and discomfort. Sending you healing energy and lots of love.”

Another wrote: “Sending you healing vibes and a speedy recovery! Thank goodness for all those who were there to help!”

Read more: BAFTA criticised over tribute to Dame Penelope Keith after her death by Kirstie Allsopp

Kirstie has been with Ben since 2004, and the couple married in secret after two decades together. She is also stepmother to his sons from a previous relationship.

Her work alongside Phil Spencer on Location, Location, Location has run for more than 20 years.

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