Sinitta takes savage swipe at Simon Cowell as she hits back at claims she’s ‘mourning him as a boyfriend or husband’

Sinitta has branded Simon Cowell “one of the worst boyfriends” she has ever had. She was looking back on their rollercoaster romance from the 1980s.

The So Macho singer, 62, met the music mogul when he signed her to his record label. It sparked an on-off relationship that ran for years.

“I feel like I am forever seen as the person mourning Simon as a boyfriend or husband. I can honestly say he’s probably one of the worst boyfriends I ever had,” she told Woman’s Own Magazine.

Sinitta admitted she hoped to marry Simon during their time together. However she claimed he had “no intention” of committing to her.

Sinitta hits back at claims she is ‘mourning’ not dating Simon Cowell. (Credit: Shutterstock/ Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Sinitta and Simon Cowell’s friendship today

Despite their rocky romantic history, Sinitta told Woman’s Own magazine: “I adore him and love him, but we’re far better as we are now.”

Sinitta now describes Simon as an “older brother”, joking that he is “so annoying” while calling their bond a “love-hate relationship”. She claimed one of her hits was the first song to earn Simon money in the 1980s, adding it bought him “his own car instead of stealing mine all the time”.

Simon has been with Lauren Silverman, a close friend of Sinitta’s, since 2012. The couple got engaged in 2021 and share Simon’s only child, 12-year-old son Eric.

Back when Simon Cowell and Sinitta were dating.

(Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Sinitta’s ‘revenge’ marriage to Andy Wilner

Sinitta married businessman Andy Wilner in 2002, a move she has previously called a “revenge move” aimed at Simon. Speaking on the Suddenly Single podcast, she explained: “The man that I married was actually a lovely person. It was a bit of a revenge move at the time, but it developed into something.”

She added that “even during that relationship, it was obvious that there was unfinished business” with Simon. The couple, who adopted two children together, separated seven years after marrying. “I assumed everything I wanted meant a normal family life with him. And then he met the love of his life and had a child. Silly me,” Sinitta said.

Read more: All four of Sinitta’s mega-famous exes from Simon Cowell to Brad Pitt after claiming she’s ‘doesn’t date famous men’

Sinitta’s secret new boyfriend

Sinitta has since moved on with a mystery man outside the entertainment industry. She has kept their secret relationship private for a couple of years. Speaking to The Mirror ahead of her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, she described her partner as a “Leeds lad” with “the best, worst, bad dad jokes”.

“He’s much more afraid than I am. When I knew I was doing the jungle, we kind of stepped back a bit because he’s not in show business,” she said. Sinitta added that he has “a lot of personality but he’s just not used to” showbiz life.

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