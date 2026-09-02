Lorraine Kelly reveals secrets behind her ‘slimmed-down look’ for daughter Rosie’s wedding

Lorraine Kelly has revealed how she slimmed down for daughter Rosie’s summer wedding, ditching her nightly “chocolate plate” and giving up alcohol with husband Steve Smith.

Rosie, 32, married partner Steve White at the Andy Murray-owned Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane in July. The wedding followed Rosie’s announcement that she and Steve had welcomed baby daughter Billie in August 2024, which made Lorraine a first-time grandmother.

The presenter, 66, wanted to look her best for the big day. You can see a photo here. She had become unhappy with her size 16 figure earlier this year.

Lorraine Kelly said she slimmed down for daughter Rosie’s wedding (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Lorraine Kelly’s gym sessions and ‘chocolate plate’ overhaul

Lorraine and Steve Smith decided to tackle their health together earlier this year.

Speaking to Saga Magazine, the presenter explained: “We both decided that we would go to the gym twice a week to this class specifically for over 60s. And it’s fantastic. It’s all about building up muscle strength and balance.”

The couple also cut back on portion sizes at home, with Steve doing the cooking. “My husband stopped giving me massive portions… so we cut that back and we cut down a chocolate plate because every night watching the telly, we’d have a cup of tea,” Lorraine told the magazine.

The habit began with just half a bar of chocolate or a biscuit before growing out of hand, she admitted. The changes built on an earlier phase of healthier living in 2024, when Lorraine lost one-and-a-half stone by tracking her food, sleep and swimming.

Lorraine Kelly and Steve Smith quit alcohol ahead of daughter Rosie’s wedding

The couple also stopped drinking alcohol as part of their health push, though they allowed themselves a glass of champagne to toast Rosie’s wedding.

Lorraine said she is now “looking after herself a lot better” by taking supplements, swimming, going to the gym and walking her dog.

The presenter showed off her slimmer figure at Wimbledon this summer, ahead of Rosie’s big day in July.

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie got married over the summer (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews)

Lorraine on becoming grandmother to baby Billie

Rosie and her husband Steve welcomed baby Billie in August 2024, two months after Steve proposed while Rosie was pregnant.

Lorraine has spoken about the joy of becoming a grandmother, telling the Daily Mail: “It’s great. To be honest with you, I’m getting a chance to be a mum again in a way.”

She said she hopes to do things differently second time around, careful not to overstep as Rosie’s own mother role takes shape.

The presenter also opened up about balancing motherhood with her broadcasting career when Rosie was young.

“Because when I had Rosie I was in my 30s, I think I was 34 and I was working and it’s always harder if you’re the mother,” she told the Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly on changing attitudes to pregnant women on TV

Lorraine also reflected on how television has changed since she was pregnant with Rosie in the early 1990s.

“Back then that would have been 1993/94 when I was pregnant, it still was quite unusual for pregnant women to be on television, especially every day and especially live television,” she told the Daily Mail.

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She named Anne Diamond as the trailblazer who paved the way for pregnant presenters to stay on air.

Lorraine, who continues to front her ITV morning show, has recently taken on a new role as host of Saga’s Experience Is Everything podcast.

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