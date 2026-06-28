Vanessa Feltz insists ‘yes I did say that’ as she responds to Lorraine Kelly’s This Morning remarks

Vanessa Feltz has responded to Lorraine Kelly’s remarks about becoming a grandmother.

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie gave birth to her baby Billie, in September 2024. Since then, a smitten Lorraine has been keeping fans updated on the new chapter in their lives.

And earlier this week, Lorraine appeared on ITV’s This Morning, where the conversation soon turned to the topic of becoming a grandma.

Lorraine appeared on This Morning recently (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly ‘loving being a grandmother’

Appearing on This Morning earlier this week, Lorraine chatted to host Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. And Cat was quick to bring up the new addition in Lorraine’s life.

“Are you loving being a grandmother?” Cat asked. Beaming, Lorraine replied: “That is the best thing.”

Cat then added: “When you have your own kids, you worry about them so much and you try to do everything and juggle everything.”

Lorraine then said: “You have all the love without fear, that’s what I would say definitely. And you’ve got a lot more patience.”

Lorraine mentioned Vanessa’s sweet comments (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Vanessa Feltz say?

Lorraine explained: “I will walk round and round the garden a million times, I will read the same story over and over again a million times, and it’s fine. You’ve got patience.”

She then recalled the remark fellow TV host Vanessa Feltz told her. Lorraine said: “Vanessa Feltz told me, she said when she became a granny, she said ‘there’s nothing like it, I can’t even describe it to you because it’s so good’.

“And it’s true you think you can’t love your kids as much as anything, and this wee tiny thing comes along and just grabs your heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Feltz (@vanessafeltzofficial)

Vanessa respons to Lorraine’s remark

Vanessa has four grandchildren: two boys and two girls. They are the children of her two daughters, Allegra Benitah and Saskia Joss

And shortly after Lorraine’s This Morning interview, Vanessa was quick to share a clip from the show on her Instagram and responded to being mentioned by Lorraine.

Vanessa wrote on top of the video: “Oh yes I did! If anything I understated it,” along with a laughing face emoji and love heart emoji.

She captioned the clip: “@lorrainekellysmith yes I did say that and if anything I undersold it!!”

Read more: Ruth Langsford fans demand she replace Lorraine Kelly as she hosts ITV show

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