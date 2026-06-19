Ruth Langsford fans demand she replace Lorraine Kelly as she hosts ITV show

Viewers tuning into Lorraine on Friday morning were greeted by a familiar face, but it wasn’t Lorraine Kelly in the studio, it was Ruth Langsford!

Ruth stepped in to front the ITV daytime programme for the day while Lorraine headed overseas.

The announcement had already sparked plenty of excitement among fans, with many sharing their delight after Ruth revealed the news on social media the night before.

On Instagram on Thursday evening, Ruth told followers she was getting ready for an early start as she prepared to take over hosting duties.

Ruth Langsford replaced Lorraine on her show on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Why is Ruth Langsford on Lorraine today?

Ruth is presenting the ITV show because regular host Lorraine Kelly is currently in Boston, USA, for the World Cup.

Speaking to fans on social media, Ruth explained: “I’ve got an early start in the morning because tomorrow, for one day only, I’m covering the Lorraine show. She’s off tomorrow.”

She later added in the comments: “Up bright and early tomorrow… covering a day on @lorraine (she’s in Boston for the football!).

“Just prepping my food for a healthy start to the day. Early night for me… hope you can join me at 9.30.”

The news went down a treat with viewers, many of whom suggested Ruth should appear on the programme more often.

One person said: “They should put you on every morning Ruth!”

Another agreed, writing: “I also totally agree.”

Someone else commented: “I agree.”

A third commented: “Will watch tomorrow, they should give you a slot couple times a week.”

Opening Friday’s show, Ruth addressed Lorraine’s absence and revealed exactly why she wasn’t in the studio.

She said: “Welcome to Lorraine and as you can see it’s not Lorraine. I’m delighted to be here while Lorraine has gone to Boston to watch her beloved Scotland play. Good luck Scotland.”

The presenter wasn’t on her ITV show on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly explains reason for ITV absence

Lorraine is currently in Boston, USA, during the 2026 World Cup.

The presenter shared an Instagram video on Thursday while also promoting her latest book, The Island Secret.

They should put you on every morning Ruth!

She told followers: “Today’s the day, it’s happy publication day to me. The Island Secret is finally out.

“I’m actually in Boston for the Scotland Morocco game so I will be celebrating publication day and also hopefully a win for Scotland.”

Changes to Lorraine’s ITV show

Lorraine’s brief break comes after significant changes were made to her ITV programme earlier this year.

Following ITV cuts, the show was reduced from an hour-long format to 30 minutes.

Lorraine now also presents the programme for 30 weeks of the year.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly reveals what she ‘needed to do’ following ‘distressing’ family death

Lorraine is on ITV1 at 9.30am weekdays

Do you enjoy watching Lorraine? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.