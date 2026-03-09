Lorraine Kelly shares emotional statement about her ITV show following illness: ‘I won’t see you for a wee while’

Lorraine Kelly has taken a moment to thank her supporters as her ITV show steps back for a few weeks amid her illness.

The 66-year-old Scottish presenter opened up on Instagram this morning (March 9), sharing an honest update from home.

Lorraine Kelly issues statement about her ITV show

In a heartfelt video to her 591k followers, Lorraine said: “Hi there! Just wanted to say thanks for all the get-well wishes. I’m feeling a whole lot better. But this has been a bad lurgy. If you’re going through it yourself, you have my sympathies. It’s a tough one. But I’m getting there.

“I will be off, though, for a good few weeks. Not because I’m not well, but of course because there have been changes to the show. I now do 30 weeks a year. So I won’t see you for a wee while.”

She added: “But I want to thank you for sticking with me through all the changes, and I hope to see you when I’m back on air. I never take it for granted. And I really, really appreciate you tuning in. Thanks so, so much.”

Lorraine supported by fans and followers

Alongside the video, Lorraine shared a caption thanking fans for their support: “THANK YOU for sticking with me through all of the changes to the show and for your kind messages. I will be back soon and really looking forward to your company. Thanks to my top team and crew and all of the lovely guests who come on @lorraine to share their stories. I will miss you, but see you real soon.”

The Instagram comment section quickly filled with messages of love. Strictly star Amy Dowden wrote: “Sending all the love, lovely lady @lorraine missed you this morning xxxx.”

Doctor Amir Khan added: “We love you and hope you feel better xx.”

’30 minutes not enough’

Other well-wishers included GMB hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, and many fans lamented the show’s reduced run. “

30 minutes not enough, I love Lorraine x,” one viewer said, while another wrote: “Oh my goodness, you poor love. Glad you’re feeling better. I just don’t know why they’re reducing your hours, as you are an amazing TV presenter and so relatable, it’s just bloody ridiculous. We should start a petition for you, darling.”

Since January, Lorraine’s show has been shortened from 60 minutes to just 30, and now airs only 30 weeks a year rather than every weekday.

Last week, Christine Lampard, covering for Lorraine, confirmed the show would take a short break, with a return expected in April.

Lorraine will return to ITV1 and ITVX in April.