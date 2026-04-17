Lorraine Kelly’s future at ITV confirmed as return date for her morning show is announced

Lorraine fans have been left wondering what is going on after the show vanished from screens, but ITV has now confirmed its return date.

Viewers have spent weeks questioning whether Lorraine Kelly’s daytime favourite had been quietly cancelled.

The good news is it has not, and there is now a clear date for its comeback.

Lorraine Kelly has been off air for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Has Lorraine been cancelled?

Lorraine has not been cancelled. However, the show has been caught up in major ITV daytime cuts announced earlier this year.

In January, ITV confirmed big changes to its daytime schedule.

Both Lorraine and Loose Women will now air for just 30 weeks each year. This means regular breaks are now part of the schedule.

Lorraine last aired on Friday March 6, 2026. Loose Women also went off air the same day.

During her time away, Lorraine has been focusing on family life. She has been caring for her granddaughter Billie and helping daughter Rosie plan her wedding.

She has also been grieving the loss of her dad, who died earlier this year.

In the meantime, Good Morning Britain has filled her usual slot.

Normally, Lorraine airs from 9.30am until 10am, before This Morning begins. Recently, GMB has run through until 10am instead.

So when is Lorraine finally back?

Loose Women has also been hit by cuts but is returning next week (Credit: ITV)

When is Lorraine back? ITV confirms return date

ITV has now confirmed return dates for both Lorraine and Loose Women.

Loose Women will return first on Monday April 27, 2026.

Lorraine will follow shortly after. ITV confirmed the show returns on Monday May 4, 2026.

This means Lorraine will have been off air for almost two months.

The show will return to its usual 9.30am slot and run for 30 minutes.

It is expected to be pre recorded, as the return falls on a Bank Holiday Monday.

Confirming the news, ITV said: “The 2026 BAFTA nominated Lorraine returns, bringing you a daily dose of showbiz, style and health headlines.”

Fans will not have much longer to wait now. Will you be happy to welcome Lorraine back?

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