Lorraine Kelly supported by co-stars as ITV daytime show makes huge announcement

Lorraine Kelly has been supported by her ITV co-stars as she made a huge announcement today (Thursday, March 26).

The big news comes after her show was taken off air earlier this month following the brutal ITV budget cuts.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

Lorraine Kelly makes huge announcement about her show

Taking to her Instagram this week, Lorraine shared some very positive news with her followers.

In a video filmed whilst out on a walk, Lorraine was overjoyed as she revealed that her hit daytime show has been nominated for a BAFTA. She revealed that she was on her way to babysit when she got the news.

“I’ve just found out that my show has been nominated for a BAFTA, which is very grown-up and fantastic. Of course, it’s all down to my amazing team, especially Victoria and Helen,” she told her 593k followers.

“Helen Addis, who was the inspiration behind our change and check campaign. There’s not a day that goes by that people stop me and say, ‘thank you for that campaign that has saved so many lives,” she continued.

“It’s just amazing, so thank you BAFTA! Thank you to my great team. I love you all, and you’ve really cheered me up.”

The show has been nominated for a BAFTA (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine’s fans send their congratulations

Captioning the video, Lorraine wrote: “HUGE NEWS!! Thank you @bafta for the nomination – huge thank you to my old amazing team and my former editor and friend @vejk100 and of course @thetittygritty – I miss you all so much. Good luck to all our fellow nominees who are class acts!!”

Lorraine’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with their support.

“Massive congratulations,” Loose Women star Katie Piper gushed.

“Yesssssss brilliant team, brilliant effort!” Dr. Amir Khan wrote.

“Amazing news,” ITV regular Dr Hilary Jones commented.

“Congratulations, well deserved, missing you,” another fan said.

“Congratulations and come back very soon for an hour !!! We miss you very much xx,” another gushed.

The star’s show is currently off air (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s show taken off air

Earlier this month, Lorraine’s show was taken off air for the first time as a result of the ITV budget cuts.

From this year onwards, Lorraine’s show will only air for 30 weeks of the year. It’s also had its runtime cut down from an hour to 30 minutes.

Lorraine missed her final show before the break due to illness. In a video for her fans, she said: “Hi there! Just wanted to say thanks for all the get-well wishes. I’m feeling a whole lot better. But this has been a bad lurgy. If you’re going through it yourself, you have my sympathies. It’s a tough one. But I’m getting there.

“I will be off, though, for a good few weeks. Not because I’m not well, but of course because there have been changes to the show. I now do 30 weeks a year. So I won’t see you for a wee while.”

She added: “But I want to thank you for sticking with me through all the changes, and I hope to see you when I’m back on air. I never take it for granted. And I really, really appreciate you tuning in. Thanks so, so much.”

Lorraine is expected to return to screens next month.

Read more: Concerns as ‘rough’ Lorraine Kelly replaced on ITV show following ‘collapse’ last night

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page