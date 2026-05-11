Jasmine Harman’s weight-loss secrets revealed as she wows in plunging swimsuit

Jasmine Harman recently posed up a storm in a plunging swimsuit – but what has the presenter previously said about her weight loss?

The beloved TV star shot to fame in 2004 following her first appearance on A Place In The Sun. Over the years though, Jasmine has been candid about body image and her weight loss journey.

And just this week, she slipped into a plunging swimsuit for a solo swim. So, here, we’re taking a look at what Jasmine has said about how she’s been able to drop the pounds in the past…

Jasmine has been vegan for a while (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jasmine Harman says being vegan helped weight-loss

Between August 2018 and February 2019, Jasmine lost over 20lbs, something she credited her vegan diet for helping. She had been a vegetarian since she was six years old, but after giving birth to daughter Joy in 2013, she turned vegan.

According to Jasmine it helped boost her energy levels and improve her complexion. She told Your Healthy Living: “I lost all my baby weight much sooner after my second pregnancy (as a vegan). I was back in my jeans after two to three weeks! My skin is much more naturally glowing and youthful.”

In an Instagram post at the time though, Jasmine shared that doing more exercise, as well as making healthier food choices helped her weight loss.

“I’ve lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again five months ago, along with eating more whole vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

What food did Jasmine cut amid weight-loss journey

Meanwhile in 2021, Jasmine revealed that she was previously mistaken for being pregnant and shared a before and after shot amid her weight loss journey.

Jasmine admitted that “it’s not surprising someone thought I was expecting” and said it was down to bloating. She also said cutting out bread made a difference.

“There may be various reasons why I was so bloated, but I feel that bread may be a big contributing factor. I love bread. I could quite happily eat bread at every meal. I’ve not had a lot of bread in the last few weeks and I’ve really noticed a difference,” she said in the caption.

Jasmine headed for a dip in the ocean (Credit: InstagramStory)

Jasmine Harman wows in swimsuit

That same year in 2021, Jasmine revealed that she had fallen victim to “emotional eating and drinking” following the three national lockdowns.

She then embarked on a health kick, taking part in exercise, healthy eating and self-care. The presenter is also a huge fan of Zumba and often shares videos from her sessions.

On Monday (May 11) she uploaded a video to her Instagram Story from the super-fun workout. Jasmine could be seen shaking her hips and moving around to the music.

Jasmine then uploaded a video of her fresh from a dip in the ocean. She wore a printed and colourful plunging swimsuit and told fans: “It’s not that sunny today but I wanted to go for a dip and I’m so glad I did. It is fresh, bracing but honestly really grounding.

“None of the other girls could make it today so I just decided to go on my own and I’m feeling all the better for it!”

Read more: ‘My word!’ Jasmine Harman sends temperatures soaring as she poses soaking wet in eye-popping red swimsuit

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