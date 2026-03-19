‘My word!’ Jasmine Harman sends temperatures soaring as she poses soaking wet in eye-popping red swimsuit

A Place in The Sun star Jasmine Harman has wowed fans with a stunning poolside snap as she teased her latest TV appearance.

The TV favourite looked incredible as she posed in a bright red one-shoulder swimsuit while sitting in the shallow sea beside rocks in Spain.

With her blonde hair slicked back and wearing statement earrings, Jasmine beamed at the camera, showing off her sun-kissed glow.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

Jasmine Harman poses in red swimsuit as she films A Place in the Sun

Alongside the snap, Jasmine plugged the latest episode of her Channel 4 spin-off A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next?.

She wrote: “Join me tonight at 6pm on @channel4 for another brand new A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next? I hop on a flight to sunny Cyprus to check in on Bill & Sandra who found their dream holiday home in 2021! “

She also asked fans: “What’s your dream holiday home location?”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with compliments, with many praising how incredible she looked in the bold red swimsuit.

One wrote: “You look stunning,” while another added: “Red is your colour!”

Others echoed the sentiment, with comments including “You look beautiful” and “Looking great and lovely surroundings.”

One fan summed up the reaction simply, writing: “My word!”

Jasmine is currently presenting A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next? (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Jasmine shares death of friend

The glamorous post comes just weeks after Jasmine shared some sad personal news with followers.

Taking to Instagram last month, she revealed a close friend had passed away following a battle with cancer.

“Today, we bid farewell to a friend,” she wrote, describing them as “another beautiful soul lost to cancer”.

She added that her friend had left behind a loving family and said they would be deeply missed, calling them someone with a “huge personality”.

Fans rallied around the presenter at the time, sending messages of support and condolences.

A Place in the Sun is on Channel 4 weekdays at 3pm. A New Life in the Sun follows at 4pm.

Read more: Jasmine Harman’s heartache over failed IVF battle after tragic death: ‘We wanted fresh joy’

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