A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman shared some heartbreaking news on her Instagram today (Saturday, February 28).

The star, 50, shared the sad news that a close friend has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Jasmine Harman shares heartbreak following death of beloved friend

Taking to Instagram in the early hours of this morning, Jasmine shared a picture of a tree, whilst out on a walk.

The star shared a heartbreaking caption alongside the beautiful snap.

“Today, we bid farewell to a friend,” she wrote.

“Another beautiful soul lost to cancer. Leaving behind a wonderful, loving family. A beloved wife and five very special children. Friends. Relatives. Colleagues. Cherished memories which will be treasured forever. RIP SD,” she then said.

Jasmine suffered a sad loss (Credit: Channel 4)

Jasmine Harman supported amid sad death

Jasmine’s caption then continued, reading: “You have left an enormous hole in the hearts of those who love you. As only someone with such a huge personality could.”

She finished the caption off with the hashtags #gonebutneverforgotten, #lifeisshort, and #playmore.

Jasmine’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with support.

“Sending you so much love and strength lovely lady. Thoughts are with you and with the family,” one commented.

“Deepest condolences for your sad loss,” another said.

“So very sorry to hear this, Jasmine. Thoughts are with you and your dearest friends and family,” a third wrote.

“Such a cruel disease so sorry for your loss,” another added.

“Thinking of you at this difficult time xx,” a fifth wrote.

Jasmine opened up (Credit: Instagram)

Jasmine opens up

Taking to her Instagram story earlier, Jasmine shared a video from A Place in the Sun Live in Manchester.

“I was at a funeral yesterday,” Jasmine said, growing visibly emotional.

“And got up from Southampton to Manchester on a lovely four and a half hour train ride,” she then continued.

“And losing someone just puts things into perspective so much,” she admitted. “If there’s something you want to do, don’t put it off. I’ve had house hunters over the years who have had health scares or bereavements, or other traumatic life-changing events that have been the catalyst for them doing something that they have really wanted to do, maybe for decades.

“And that’s why all these people are here today [at the live event], to make their dreams come true. So don’t wait. Hope to see you today.”

She then captioned the story, “Bit deep for a Saturday morning but true”.

