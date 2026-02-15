Jasmine Harman’s heartache over failed IVF battle after tragic death: ‘We wanted fresh joy’

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has opened up about her devastating struggles whilst trying to grow her family through IVF.

Over the years, the TV star has been very open about her family life and how she endured quite a few emotional setbacks while trying to have children.

Jasmine has two children, Joe and Albion, both conceived through IVF. But heartbreakingly, she and her husband, Jon, wanted to try for a third baby, and things didn’t work out. And the blow came just months after they lost a close family member.

Jasmine has opened up about motherhood (Credit: YouTube)

Jasmine Harman’s IVF battle

After having two successful rounds of IVF, in 2017, Jasmine and Jon decided to try again, in 2017. However, heartbreakingly, the embryo failed to implant.

But to make the situation even worse for them, it happened quite soon after her sister-in-law, Jo, passed away unexpectedly. And so, the couple were hoping a new baby would bring some light to the family.

She spoke about the devastating loss last year. According to Manchester Evening News, Jasmine explained: “Sadly, when we tried for a third baby in 2017, our embryo didn’t implant. This came so soon after losing Jon’s sister, Jo, who died suddenly at 40, from an unexplained heart problem.

“We had hoped that welcoming a new baby might have lifted the family, and brought fresh joy after such a painful time. But, instead, we were reminded how fragile and precious life can be.”

However, Jasmine continues to raise her two children, and has also opened up on the emotional challenges that come with being a mum.

Jasmine explained: “All parents muddle through. Every day is the first time you have experienced that stage of raising a child. Right now, challenges range from sibling fall out to screen-time boundaries.”

She went on to admit she will “always apologise” if she loses control of her emotions, and hopes that her children “remember childhood as a time of love, exploration and adventure”.

Her husband suffered shock heart attack (Credit: YouTube)

Jasmine’s husband suffered shock heart attack

Unfortunately, Jasmine’s family faced another shock, as Jon suffered a heart attack while filming their TV show in Spain.

In dramatic scenes that aired during the November 11 episode of their TV show in Spain, Jon was seen being rushed to hospital after falling ill, while the couple were renovating their dream home in Estepona.

After the episode aired, Jasmine shared an update on her husband’s condition. And thankfully, he’s doing much better.

She said: “Jon is fine now, and he is back working. I know this sounds strange, but even with the background of what could have happened and worrying he could have died, it makes you feel lucky that he just had a mild heart attack, and everything is fine.”

Jasmine continued: “It was obviously scary. But something inside me was saying: ‘Don’t panic, it’s going to be fine.’ I was very calm.”

