Jasmine Harman issues update after husband suffers heart attack on set of new TV show

A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman has spoken for the first time about the terrifying moment her husband, Jon Boast, suffered a heart attack while filming their new renovation show in Spain.

In dramatic scenes that aired during the November 11 episode of their new Channel 4 series, Jon was seen being rushed to hospital after falling ill while the couple were renovating their dream home in Estepona. It was later confirmed by doctors that he had suffered a heart attack.

Jasmine Harman opened up about the ‘scary’ moment her husband, Jon, suffered a heart attack (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine Harmon opens up after husband suffers heart attack

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Jasmine shared that Jon is thankfully now recovering and back to work. But the frightening ordeal has forced her to reevaluate everything.

“Jon is fine now, and he is back working. I know this sounds strange, but even with the background of what could have happened and worrying he could have died, it makes you feel lucky he just had a mild heart attack and everything is fine.”

Jon had previously shared on the show that heart problems run in his family. Tragically, his sister Jo passed away suddenly in 2016 at the age of 40 from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome. Just a few weeks later, in May, Jon himself was rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pain.

“We’d just had lunch and he said he started to feel funny and strange. He went to lie down, but he then started to get very agitated and said there was a tightening in his chest. He was having trouble breathing, and everything that was touching him was annoying him. I immediately called the ambulance,” she said.

Although Jon had previously broken his leg playing padel tennis and developed thrombosis during recovery, Jasmine remained calm throughout.

“It was obviously scary. But something inside me was saying: ‘Don’t panic, it’s going to be fine.’ I was very calm,” she added.

The ordeal aired on the latest episode of Jasmine Harman’s Renovation in the Sun (Credit: Channel 4)

‘You can’t control anything’

Upon arriving at the Spanish hospital, doctors confirmed Jon had experienced a mild heart attack and immediately began tests.

The ordeal, coupled with the grief of losing close friends including A Place In The Sun co-star Jonnie Irwin, who passed away in February 2024, and Jon’s former colleague Dave Myers from the Hairy Bikers, has shifted Jasmine’s outlook.

She said she no longer lets small things ruin her day and has stopped trying to control every situation.

As she continues filming new episodes of A Place In The Sun, Jasmine says she’s open to helping others tackle their own renovation dreams, especially now that she understands the emotional rollercoaster it can be.

She concluded that she still loves the “human stories” behind each move and wants to help others take risks and follow their dreams, just as she and Jon did. “Anything I can do to help people be brave, I’m up for it,” she said.

