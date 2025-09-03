Jasmine Harman has been flooded with support after revealing “another beautiful soul” has died from cancer.

The Place in The Sun host was left heartbroken in February 2024 when co-star Jonnie Irwin passed away aged 50, following a battle with lung cancer that went on to spread to his brain. The dad-of-three had revealed his diagnosis publicly in November 2022.

And this week, Jasmine was left fighting back the tears as she shared with fans the “sad news” that someone dear to her had lost their battle with cancer.

Jasmine Harman announces sad death

On Wednesday (September 3) Jasmine took to her Instagram and posted a video, informing her fans about a recent death. She captioned the post: “Tragically another beautiful soul has departed this earth. A reminder to live for each and every day.”

“I’m feeling very reflective today and very grateful because life throws things at you sometimes,”, Jasmine.

The Place in The Sun star added: “What we really should be thinking is how lucky we are to have the problems that we have, because most of them are small problems.”

The mum-of-two then went on to announce the tragic death of someone close to her. She said: “I had some sad news yesterday; a friend of mine’s husband passed away.”

‘My thoughts and prayers are with you’

Jasmine went on: “He had been battling cancer for a few years, [he was] a young dad. There aren’t really words to comfort someone in that situation or to say how awful it must be.”

Jasmine continued: “But it really made me put things into perspective and think to myself that we have to be grateful for every day and every moment. We have to cherish the time that we have with the people that we love and do the things that we enjoy.”

Jasmine’s fans soon rushed to the comments section to send their condolences and support. One person wrote: “What sad news, I’m so sorry.”

Another added: “I’m so sorry to hear your very sad news Jasmine my thoughts and prayers are with you and your friend sending you lots of love and hugs.”

A third chimed in: “So very sad thinking of you and your dear friend and her family.”

Jasmine on Jonnie Irwin’s death

In May last year, Jasmine broke down in tears on Loose Women as she reflected on the death of Jonnie.

As a montage of photos of Jonnie and Jasmine together was played on Loose Women, Jasmine became immediately emotional, confessing: “Looking at these old photos chokes me up, of course.”

Jasmine also said: “It really is a hard time…” but at this point she broke off, overcome by emotion. Kaye Adams supportively stepped in: “This is fresh and I totally appreciate this Jasmine,” she said.

“I mean it has only been a matter of months since Jonnie passed away and the loss of a friend… All losses are difficult, but the loss of a friend going back 20 years is a particular loss. I don’t know, one reflects on their life.”

