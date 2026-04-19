Nick Knowles’ wife Katie reveals she was ‘raped by her dad for years’: ‘Never spoken about this publicly’

Nick Knowles’ wife Katie has bravely spoken out about the years of abuse she suffered at the hands of her father “for years, years and years”.

Katie – who married Nick last year – has never spoken publicly about the harrowing ordeal she went through when she was younger.

And now, Katie has opened up about the sexual abuse she suffered from her father – who died when she was 18.

Nick’s wife has opened up about the abuse (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles’ wife Katie ‘raped by her dad for years’

On Saturday (April 18) Katie took to her Instagram and shared a video where she spoke about women’s safety, and said she was raped by her father for years.

“I have never spoken about this publicly, other than to friends, family and even then not everyone,” she said.

Brave Katie added: “I was raped by my dad for years, years and years.

“There are times when it comes up, but I have had a lot of therapy to get to being as balanced as I can be about it now, and can be is the important bit.”

She continued: “Things like this, if you know a woman, if you are a woman, if you’re a mother to women, just anything, any affiliation with women, I think we should be worried looking at the news.

“Looking at it, it’s not all men, but it is. It is men. It is men who commit the majority of domestic violence and sexual abuse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Knowles (@katieaknowles)

Katie reveals ‘it’s a terrifying world’

Katie went on: “In my case it was a man. It’s almost always in sexual abuse like that: someone that you know, or a family member, or a partner, or an ex-partner. Almost always.

“It’s a terrifying world sometimes to think being a woman is like this, where I walked from the gym back to the car and I had my keys like this [tightly gripped] in my hand.

“I’m wearing this, a sports bra and shorts. I’m not asking for attention or rape, I sweat profusely at the gym but every day with menopause so I wear this. And I’m really aware walking that, is anyone looking at me?

“I was at the gym and there were guys shouting and stuff and standing next to me at the machine. We shouldn’t have to worry anymore.”

‘My heart breaks for you’

Katie’s followers flooded the comments section with support, with many thanking her for openly speaking about the ordeal.

“Very brave to share your story,” said one person.

Someone else added: “You are so brave Katie. I cannot imagine what you had been through. I am humbled by your grace through this – and in speaking up. You will help so many people. Sending love.”

A third also said: “My heart breaks for you, that was such a brave thing to admit. You have taken back control by speaking out loud it will help so many people out there.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues you can call The Freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge on 0808 2000 247 at any time, day or night.

Read more: Nick Knowles emotional in DIY SOS as he opens up over childhood and where he grew up

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