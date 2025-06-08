Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie tie the knot in stunning wedding – bride’s colourful dress; groom’s pink tux; Strictly-style first dance

Nick Knowles is a married man after he tied the knot with fiancée Katie Dadzie in a stunning wedding over the weekend.

DIY SOS host Nick, 62, wed lingerie boss Katie, 34, at the luxurious Braxted Park Estate in Essex.

It’s thought the ceremony – which is the third time Nick has married – cost a six-figure sum. Now, as they nurse very sore heads, the first pictures of their big day have been shared.

The pair said their vows under a flower arch (Credit: Instagram)

Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie’s wedding

Nick Knowles wore a dapper pale pink tuxedo with black lapels, as well as matching black trousers and a black bow tie to wed Katie.

The wedding looked to be a black tie event, with Nick’s pals and groomsmen all kitted out in black tuxeudos. Katie’s bridesmaids, meanwhile, also wore black dresses and carried pink bouquets that matched perfectly with Nick’s jacket.

The event appeared to be a black tie affair (Credit: Instagram)

Katie, meanwhile, dazzled in not one but two dresses. She married Nick in a full-length white gown with a sweetheart neckline. The unusual dress was emblazoned with blue flowers. They said their vows inside the country estate underneath an arch of stunning flowers.

The bridesmaids also wore black (Credit: Instagram)

Party time!

In the evening, Katie was clearly in the mood for dancing as she slipped into a white mini dress. She teamed it with trainers and a bejeweled hat with the word bride on the front.

Nick also kicked off his shoes, changing from his smart black ones into trainers – but not before he’d taken Katie for a Strictly-style spin around the dance floor for their first dance.

The pair could be seen dancing to a live band, with Nick tipping Katie backwards before going in for a kiss. He also picked his stunning bride up at the end of the routine.

Nick showed off some of the moves he learnt on Strictly for his first dance (Credit: Instagram)

The party looked raucous, with the bride and groom dancing the night away and downing shots.

Although it was reported that Nick invited his pals from Strictly Come Dancing, there doesn’t appear to have been any in attendance. His DIY SOS pals were also not seen in the pictures uploaded to Instagram.

Katie changed into a mini dress for her evening do (Credit: Instagram)

Relationship timeline

The happy couple met in 2021, after his youngest son Eddie befriended Katie’s daughters at a play centre. There’s a 27-year age gap between them.

He then popped the question in 2023.

This will be the third time DIY SOS star Nick has been married. He and first wife Gillian, who share children Tuesday and Charlie, divorced in 2000.

He then married Eddie’s mum Jessica Moor in 2012, but they split in 2016. Nick is also dad to son TJ from his relationship with dancer Paula Beckett.

