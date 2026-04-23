MasterChef 2026 in quarter final bloodbath as unimpressed Grace Dent and Anna Haugh axe three contestants

MasterChef 2026 is heating up fast and three contestants have been sent home from the first quarter final of the series.

The BBC favourite returned this week with new judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh taking charge, and they are not holding back.

Six of the best chefs from the week returned to the kitchen tonight hoping to impress.

Six contestants entered the first quarter final of MasterChef 2026 tonight (Credit: BBC)

But only half have made it through to the next stage.

Here is who has left MasterChef 2026 and who is heading into Knock Out Week.

MasterChef 2026’s first quarter final

Tonight’s episode saw the six strongest cooks of the week battle it out in the first quarter final.

Rosedip, Jim, Maddie, Michael, Sabina and Jhané all stepped up, but only three could stay.

The first task challenged them to create pancakes, with options ranging from Japanese soufflé to French crepes or classic American stacks.

There were bold choices across the board. Sabina impressed with her Korean style pancake, while Jhané also delivered a standout dish.

Jim’s pork filled pancake divided opinion, with Grace impressed but Anna calling it “too doughy”. Maddie earned praise, but Michael’s effort fell flat. Anna criticised the presentation, and Grace said the inside missed the mark too.

Rosedip also struggled, with judges saying his flavours did not quite work together.

Who left MasterChef? Three contestants sent home

Next came the Critics Brief, set by food critic Jay Rayner. He asked the contestants to elevate a simple salad into something special.

Sabina pulled out all the stops with a packed dish featuring chicken skin, black peas, quail eggs and falafel. Jay called it an “amazing salad”, with both judges agreeing.

Grace wasn’t a fan of Michael’s lilac tortilla (Credit: BBC)

Jim attempted a refined tuna nicoise but forgot the eggs, with Grace calling it “irregular”. Anna still enjoyed it, though Jay felt it lacked depth.

Maddie served a lime and chipotle pickled crab dish with extras, but Grace said it felt more like elevated Mexican ingredients than a salad.

Anna noted the crab was not strong enough, while Jay described it as a “plate of hors d’oeuvres”.

‘Exactly what I was hoping for’

Jhané impressed again with Thai inspired grilled pork served with fresh salad elements, earning praise from all three judges. Jay said it was “exactly” what he wanted.

Rosedip’s Nepal inspired dish did not land as hoped, with criticism aimed at the buckwheat, dressing and vegetable combination.

Michael’s Spanish inspired plate also failed to win them over. The cod was overcooked, and both judges questioned the flavour pairings. Jay summed it up by saying the elements on the plate simply did not work.

In the end, Grace and Anna confirmed Sabina, Jhané and Jim are through to Knock Out Week.

Rosedip, Maddie and Michael were sent home.

Michael – far left, Maddie – third left, and Rosdip – fourth left, have been eliminated from MasterChef 2026 (Credit: BBC)

When is MasterChef on next?

MasterChef returns next week with a fresh batch of contestants ready to prove themselves in the kitchen.

Their first challenge will be to create the ultimate fish finger sandwich, before cooking for former winners Chariya Khattiyot and Steven Wallis, along with finalist Omar Foster.

Grace and Anna will be back on screens on Tuesday April 28, 2026, with the episode airing at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The competition continues across Wednesday and Thursday, as the search for this year’s champion goes on.

Read more: Meet MasterChef’s new face Anna Haugh: Gordon Ramsay past and where to try her food

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page