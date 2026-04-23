Walford is braced for a huge shake-up next week as EastEnders icon Grant Mitchell finally makes his long-awaited return.

And in true Mitchell style, it is not a quiet comeback. With tensions already running high, his arrival only adds more fuel to the fire.

In today’s episode, viewers saw Grant’s estranged son Mark Jr take matters into his own hands, leaving a voicemail begging his dad to come back and support the family.

What no one expected was Grant actually turning up.

Sam confessed to Mark today (Credit: BBC)

Sam had a confession

The main focus of today’s episode was the aftermath of Priya and Max’s car crash. But while that was playing out, Mark and Sam had drama of their own.

Mark had just got back from collecting a classic car with Lauren when she got a call from Max to say Jimmy had been in a car crash. While she dashed off, Mark found Sam and the pair headed to the pub.

Inside, Sam revealed that Julie had called to say that Nigel was going back into hospital. With his dementia worsening, Nigel was struggling to swallow, and so he needed to start having his antibiotics for pneumonia through a drip instead.

Mark suggested that Phil needs to go and see Nigel, but Sam explained that she had tried desperately to get her brother to visit his best friend, but he kept shutting her out.

Thinking that Grant could be the answer, Mark suggested they try calling him. But Sam pointed out that she had left Grant countless voicemails, and he never called back.

Sam confessed that the three Mitchell siblings had drifted apart since Peggy died. But Mark suggested maybe Nigel could be the one to bring them back together again.

Mark was stunned to learn that Grant didn’t even know about Sam’s recent cancer battle. So he decided to take matters into his own hands.

When Sam’s back was turned, he called Grant, explaining that he was needed in Walford and suggested he book himself a flight ASAP.

Grant is shocked to see how ill Nigel is (Credit: BBC)

More EastEnders drama next week when Grant arrives

Next week, that call pays off in dramatic fashion as Grant makes a shock arrival in the Square, leaving both Sam and Mark stunned. As father and son come face to face, Mark begins to build a relationship with the dad he barely knows. But there is little time for bonding as the reality of the situation hits. Mark fills Grant in on Phil’s struggles with Nigel’s declining health and his refusal to visit his old friend. Taking matters into his own hands, Grant heads straight to see Nigel and is left horrified by how ill he has become. Furious, Grant confronts Phil, angry that he was kept in the dark about Nigel’s condition. It is not long before the three Mitchell siblings are forced to confront their issues head-on. But emotions boil over, and the situation explodes, with Sam and Mark being thrown out of Phil’s house. Later, doctors deliver devastating news. There is no sign of Nigel improving, and Julie makes the heartbreaking decision to stop treatment and focus on keeping him comfortable. With the family facing yet another emotional blow, Grant realises time is running out. Determined to make things right, he sets out to convince Phil to see Nigel before it is too late. Viewers can expect an intense and emotional week ahead as the Mitchell family drama reaches new heights.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief