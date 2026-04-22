Coronation Street follow-up: Megan’s confession sets up life-or-death confrontation with the Driscolls in ‘murder week’ spoilers

Coronation Street fans were left seriously questioning Megan’s fate in tonight’s dramatic episode (Wednesday, April 22), as she edged closer to becoming the most likely victim in that looming flashforward murder twist.

After boldly confessing to sleeping with Will – and seeming to take pleasure in Eva’s devastation – Megan is clearly pushing things to dangerous limits. But with tensions spiralling, could she really be the one who doesn’t make it out of tomorrow night’s episode alive?

Eva squared up to Megan (Credit: ITV)

Megan vs Eva in Coronation Street

Determined to finally expose Megan, Eva teamed up with Leanne and Toyah in a bid to gather concrete proof against her. The trio tracked Megan down at her new flat, confronting her head-on – but Megan coolly denied ever receiving a message from ‘Will’ to arrange the meeting.

In reality, she had received it, but cleverly concealed her burner phone. When Eva attempted to call Megan’s number to catch her out, things didn’t quite go to plan. The phone stayed silent, and instead, Eva accidentally dropped Will’s burner phone. Still, it wasn’t a total loss – Eva managed to slip a tracking device into Megan’s bag.

Megan soon reported Eva for assault, landing her at the police station. However, Eva was later released with just a caution – and far from backing down, she remained focused on taking Megan down.

Later, Megan took things even further. Catching Eva alone outside the pub, she deliberately revealed that she had slept with Will and claimed she’d enjoyed it, clearly relishing Eva’s reaction. It was a cruel move that only deepened the feud.

Things get physically violent (Credit: ITV)

‘Clues’ Megan could die in upcoming murder scenes

Megan Walsh remains one of five names in the frame ahead of the big flashforward death reveal, alongside Carl, Theo, Maggie and Jodie.

With a death set to rock the Street on April 23rd, Megan’s latest actions may have just pushed her firmly into the spotlight as a potential victim.

Eva’s decision to plant a tracking device could prove crucial, as it means the Driscolls now have a way of monitoring Megan’s movements – even under the cover of darkness.

And if upcoming scenes are anything to go by, things are only going to escalate. A major confrontation between Megan and Eva is on the cards, and it doesn’t stay verbal for long.

Chaos erupts when Eva, Leanne and Toyah drag Megan into the salon flat, desperate to force a confession. But Megan refuses to cooperate, deliberately provoking them until the situation turns physical – leaving her with a punch to the nose.

The drama doesn’t stop there. After Daniel throws her out, Megan stumbles upon something potentially explosive. While hiding in the ginnel, she overhears Maggie and Melanie discussing something highly incriminating – and secretly records the conversation.

But when Maggie catches on, she confronts Megan, leading to a tense and fiery clash. Megan, however, isn’t backing down and has her own shock revelation ready. With tempers flaring on all sides, will this explosive encounter could end in tragedy – and will Megan’s risky game cost her everything?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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