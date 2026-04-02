Coronation Street ITVX scenes confirm Megan’s baby loss but Maggie wasn’t responsible

Tonight’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Thursday, April 2) left fans stunned as the truth behind Megan Walsh’s devastating ‘baby loss’ was finally revealed – and it wasn’t what anyone expected.

Yesterday (Wednesday, April 1), Megan had told Will that she’d lost the baby after an alleged assault by Maggie. But tonight, viewers discovered the reality – Megan had actually secretly terminated the pregnancy, keeping the truth hidden from everyone.

Lisa wanted words with Maggie (Credit: ITV)

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Maggie questioned by DS Lisa Swain

The drama began when DS Lisa Swain visited the Rovers to speak with Maggie after Megan reported her for assault. Maggie admitted she had visited Megan’s flat and exchanged some heated words, but when Lisa mentioned the assault allegation, she remained calm and unflustered.

Megan, meanwhile, was struggling with her emotions and put the blame squarely on Maggie, insisting the attack had caused her to lose the baby. Yet Maggie, seemingly unfazed, pressed on with her own questions about the baby’s paternity. Megan refused to reveal the father’s identity, although Maggie clearly knew the answer.

Megan terminated her baby (Credit: ITV)

Megan Walsh’s emotional baby revelation in Coronation Street

Later in the episode, Megan confided in a therapist, breaking down over what she described as the ‘loss’ of her baby. She spoke of her long-held dream of having a family, a future she had meticulously imagined. Conception had never been easy for her due to PCOS, making this pregnancy feel like a rare miracle.

Then came the shocking truth – Megan had chosen to terminate the pregnancy. Despite not being religious, she felt as though she was being punished and feared she would never have the chance to conceive again. The reality was brutal – Maggie had nothing to do with the baby’s end. Megan’s secret termination had been carried out to keep the identity of the father, teen Will, under wraps.

With the pregnancy over, the story is far from finished. Will Will ever learn what really happened to his unborn child? And with Megan no longer expecting, will the Driscolls intensify their efforts to make her pay for the illegal relationship with their teenage son? Coronation Street fans are sure to be on the edge of their seats as the fallout continues.

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