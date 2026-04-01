Coronation Street follow-up: Megan reveals huge baby news, but fans aren’t buying it at all

Coronation Street has delivered another dramatic turn in the Megan and Will baby storyline – but viewers aren’t convinced everything is as it seems.

In Wednesday night’s (April 1) episode of Coronation Street, Megan dropped a bombshell as she told Will she had lost their baby following a confrontation with Maggie.

However, fans are already questioning whether she’s telling the truth.

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Maggie attacked Megan (Credit: ITV)

Maggie issued a dark threat to Megan

Despite everything that has happened, Will remains deeply attached to Megan and continues to tell her how much he loves her and their baby.

But Maggie, growing increasingly suspicious, tracked his phone and followed him to Megan’s flat. Although Will had already left, she came face-to-face with Megan and issued a chilling warning.

Maggie demanded she leave and never contact Will again, but Megan refused to back down. The situation quickly escalated, with Maggie grabbing her and Megan falling to the floor.

The next time viewers saw Megan, she was telling Will she had lost the baby, breaking down in tears – leaving him devastated.

Will was told Megan had lost the baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans don’t believe Megan’s baby bombshell

Following the episode, viewers took to social media to share their doubts, with many convinced Megan’s story doesn’t add up.

One fan wrote: “She told Will they’ve lost the baby, but surely she is lying? She’s just trying to make it easier on herself. No way she is telling the truth, surely we would have seen her learn that news?”

Another agreed: “She is lying! Megan is always lying!”

Others pointed out the pregnancy could be central to exposing the grooming storyline, with one saying: “The pregnancy seems to be the only evidence of the grooming, so I don’t think the writers would do that.”

Some even questioned whether Megan was ever pregnant at all, with one viewer adding: “Was she even pregnant in the first place? It could’ve all been a manipulation tactic to get Will to stay.”

Meanwhile, others suggested a different possibility – that Megan may have used the altercation as an excuse for a termination.

“Do you guys think Megan is telling the truth, and Maggie’s attack did kill the baby? Or is she using the attack as an excuse to get an abortion?” one asked.

With so many unanswered questions and tensions continuing to rise, viewers will have to wait and see if Megan’s latest claim is genuine – or just another twist in an already disturbing storyline.

Read more: Coronation Street fans convinced Jodie’s real link to Emmerdale’s Graham Foster is about to be revealed

What do you think about Megan – is she lying about the baby in Coronation Street? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.