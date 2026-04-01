Coronation Street fans convinced Jodie’s real link to Emmerdale’s Graham Foster is about to be revealed

Coronation Street viewers are convinced the long-running mystery regarding Jodie and Emmerdale’s Graham will finally about to be solved. And it all comes down to the recent soap schedule shake-up.

Earlier this year, the ITV crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale left fans stunned, especially when Jodie was revealed to have a shocking connection to Graham Foster – a character many believed was dead.

Since then, the truth behind their link has remained under wraps. But now, fans think they’ve figured out when answers could finally be revealed.

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Jodie has been hiding secrets (Credit: ITV)

Jodie and Graham’s Corriedale link still unknown

During the crossover episode, Graham was seen driving a van with Jodie tied up in the back. He later made a mysterious phone call, confirming he was “terminating the contract” after she escaped.

Meanwhile, Jodie arrived in Weatherfield with a convincing cover story, telling Shona she had been in an abusive relationship. However, it later emerged she had taken details from someone else’s story at a support group.

Since then, her behaviour has raised suspicions, with multiple schemes hinting at a darker past. But the exact reason Graham had her in the van has yet to be revealed.

She has been scheming ever since she arrived (Credit: ITV)

Fans believe schedule changes hint that the truth is about to come out

In recent weeks, both soaps have aired unexpected Sunday episodes, initially explained as a way to make up for football disrupting the schedule.

However, some viewers believe there could be more to it.

Taking to social media, one fan penned: “Okay, so obviously Corrie’s Sunday episodes are also so they don’t fall behind since they’ve said the date for the wedding. But Emmerdale doing it as well makes me think there is going to be a Jodie and Graham scene or reference, which needs to air on the same day at some point soon.”

Another commented: “This is interesting! I actually think you are right. And it sounds like we might be getting answers soon.”

A third added: “Interesting theory for sure. Graham’s about to get attacked for cancelling a contract so maybe that’s something to do with it?”

With speculation building and spoilers teasing big moments ahead, fans are hopeful the long-awaited truth about Jodie and Graham is finally on the way.

Read more: Helen Flanagan reveals ‘sad’ reason she hasn’t returned to Coronation Street as Rosie Webster

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