The ‘real’ reason Helen Flanagan hasn’t returned to Coronation Street as Rosie Webster

Coronation Street fans have long been hoping for Rosie Webster’s return – but now Helen Flanagan has revealed the real reason she hasn’t made a comeback to the cobbles.

The actress, who first appeared as Rosie back in 2000, became a firm favourite before leaving in 2012. She later returned briefly in 2017, before exiting again in 2018 – and hasn’t been back since.

But she has recently reflected on her time on the soap. And revealed why she hasn’t returned.

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Helen has expressed desire to return (Credit: YouTube)

Would Helen Flanagan return to Coronation Street?

Despite her absence, it turns out Helen herself is more than open to stepping back into Rosie’s shoes.

Speaking ahead of her appearance on Celebrity Ex On The Beach, she admitted: “I really want to go back, but they just have not asked me!

“If the cobbles came calling, I would love to. I am literally just down the road. But sadly, they have not yet.”

Helen also shared what she would love to see for Rosie if she did return, joking that her character’s love life should be far more settled than her own following her split from her ex-husband.

“It’s the nearest I am going to get to marriage at the moment. I need Rosie to have the Coronation Street wedding, and me pouring the pints behind the bar,” she said.

Rosie left in 2018 (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Where is Rosie Webster?

Rosie hasn’t been seen on screen since her 2018 departure, which many viewers initially believed would be temporary.

At the time, she left Weatherfield for a new opportunity that better suited her lifestyle, with her family waving her off.

Since then, her parents Sally and Kevin have mentioned visiting her, keeping her presence alive off-screen – but there has been no sign of a return.

With Helen making it clear she’s ready and willing, the ball now appears to be firmly in Coronation Street’s court.

And fans will be hoping her comments might finally spark Rosie’s long-awaited comeback.

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