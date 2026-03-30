As fans fear Todd’s leaving Coronation Street, here’s all we know about his Belfast move

Todd Grimshaw has agreed to head to Belfast with new husband Theo Silverton after their whirlwind wedding – but is this really the end of the road for him on Coronation Street? Fans have been left seriously uneasy as Theo ramps up his plans to leave Weatherfield behind, but all might not be quite as it seems.

Here’s everything we know so far about Todd’s possible exit and what it could mean for his future.

Todd plans to move to Belfast (Credit: ITV)

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Todd’s Belfast move sparks major concern among fans

After tying the knot in dramatic fashion last week, Theo has wasted no time mapping out the next chapter of their lives – and it involves getting Todd as far away from his loved ones as possible.

Theo is pushing hard for a quick move to Belfast, especially as Todd’s friends have started to see through him. With suspicion growing back on the cobbles, Theo appears keen to act fast.

Unsurprisingly, viewers are worrying that Todd could end up completely cut off – and that things could turn much darker.

Fans have been sharing their fears online, with many urging Todd not to go through with the move.

One viewer posted: “No Todd, you can’t move to Belfast with him!”

Another wrote: “If Todd moves to Belfast they’ll be no stopping Theo abusing poor Todd & no-one there for Todd to turn too in Belfast.Theo might be able to breathe again but I bet he’ll have Todd totally isolated.”

A third pleaded: “Don’t move to Belfast, Todd,” while another added: “Not Theo trying to take Todd to Belfast, so he can continue his abuse without anyone being able to stop him. No, I hope they get him before that, because if he gets Todd to Belfast, I think he will end up killing him.”

Does the flashforward provide answers? (Credit: ITV)

Is Todd really leaving Coronation Street? Here’s what we know

Theo recently revealed that he’s secured a convenient promotion in Belfast and is keen to relocate immediately – a move that has set alarm bells ringing.

Todd’s friends and family are left horrified when they discover his plans, and they don’t hold back in trying to stop him. George, in particular, is desperate to help Todd see sense and escape what he believes is an abusive situation.

Tensions soon boil over, with Todd clashing with his loved ones in the bistro before later offering George an apology. Even so, he’s clearly unhappy about his questioning over his sudden decision.

Despite all the drama, viewers might not need to panic just yet. A recent flashforward has already teased scenes set to air on April 23, showing Todd and Theo still in Weatherfield and locked in another heated row at the flat.

That suggests Todd isn’t going anywhere in the immediate future. Whether the Belfast move happens temporarily or falls apart altogether remains unclear – but one thing’s certain, this isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of Todd on the cobbles anytime soon.

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