EastEnders follow-up: who makes it out of the deadly crash alive and what happens next

EastEnders viewers were left reeling tonight after a dramatic car crash threw several familiar faces into danger.

In scenes that had fans holding their breath, two cars collided in terrifying fashion, leaving plenty of questions over who would make it out the other side.

So, what happened, and is everyone going to be okay?

Priya takes a car from the car lot (Credit: BBC)

Priya’s day went from bad to worse

Desperate to escape the flat where Ravi was keeping them all locked in, Priya announced she was taking him away from London.

‘Borrowing’ a car from the car lot, she got everyone in the car and began driving. However, Ravi worked out that Priya had tricked him and was actually taking him to the hospital. He started to lash out, causing Priya to lose concentration as she drove.

As Ravi shouted, Nugget then started having a seizure in the back of the car. Priya tried to help him, but as she took her eyes off the road, she accidentally swerved into the path of an oncoming car.

That car just happened to have Max and Cindy inside, who were bringing baby Jimmy home from a settling-in session at his new nursery.

As the cars collided, Max’s car flipped over and scraped along the street before both vehicles came to an eerie standstill.

Priya lost control of the car (Credit: BBC)

Who dies in the EastEnders car crash?

EastEnders fans will be pleased to know that spoilers have revealed that no one dies in the crash. Tomorrow’s episode will focus on the aftermath of the crash, but it seems everyone manages to get out of the carnage unscathed.

Spoilers have revealed that both families are left shaken by the event. But Max manages to get Jimmy and Cindy out of the car and to safety.

Over in Priya and Ravi’s car, everyone manages to get out okay. But Ravi is still not himself and vanishes, heading back to Walford without his family.

Priya returns to Walford to find him, and it doesn’t take long for her to track him down on the bridge. She talks to Ravi, desperately trying to make him see that he needs help.

He agrees to get down from the bridge and back to safety, but will he finally accept professional help?

Surprisingly, everyone makes it out alive (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come tomorrow in EastEnders

The emotional fallout is far from over. Tomorrow’s episode sees Cindy and Max leaning on each other after the ordeal, sharing a quiet moment of relief. They take Jimmy to the hospital for checks, and the experience only brings them closer.

Looking ahead, spoilers tease that the pair decide to make their relationship official. However, in true soap style, they agree to keep their romance under wraps.

Is this the start of something serious for Cindy and Max, or just another twist waiting to unravel?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief