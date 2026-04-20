Heartache is heading for Walford when Nigel loses his battle with dementia in EastEnders spoilers next week but will Grant persuade Phil to visit Nigel before it is too late?
Elsewhere, Cindy and Max make their romance official but decide to keep it a secret.
Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…
1. Grant returns in EastEnders spoilers
As a speeding car drives into the Square, Sam and Mark are surprised to see Grant behind the wheel. Mark tells Grant that Phil is struggling and hasn’t been to see Nigel since he moved into the care home.
2. Grant is shocked when he visits Nigel
Grant is stunned when he goes to see Nigel and realises how poorly he has become. He’s fuming with Phil for not telling him sooner.
3. EastEnders spoilers: Phil pushes everyone away
Sam and Grant have a heart-to-heart with Phil, and all three Mitchell siblings lay their cards on the table. Soon, they all fall out, leading to Phil throwing Sam and Mark out of his house.
4. Julie makes a heartwrenching decision
Phil is in a bad place, convinced that Nigel, Julie and the rest of his family don’t need him. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Nigel’s health is declining. Julie decides it is time to make him comfortable and stop his treatment.
5. Phil goes missing in EastEnders spoilers
Grant sits with Nigel and is surprised when he unexpectedly wakes up and requests something from his past. Wanting to help fulfil Nigel’s wish, Grant heads home to find Phil. But he is shocked to find the house empty.
6. Grant makes an impossible choice
Grant works out that Phil is at the beach and tries to talk to him, but he is interrupted by Julie calling. She begs him to come back as Nigel doesn’t have long left. Torn between his brother and his friend, Grant must decide whether he is going to support Phil or get to Nigel before it is too late.
7. Grant makes Phil see sense
Grant pleads with Phil to go with him and say goodbye to their friend. Despite time running out, Phil refuses to leave before he does one last thing for Nigel. The pair have an emotional heart-to-heart, and eventually Phil agrees to leave. But the pair face several setbacks on the way.
8. Phil makes it just in time to see Nigel
As Julie and other Walford residents say their final goodbyes, Nigel continues to hold on. Thankfully, Phil makes it back in time to say his own heartbreaking goodbye.
9. Walford reels over Nigel’s death
Nigel’s friends and family are heartbroken as the news of his passing spreads. Walford residents decide to do something nice for Phil and Julie. When they return to the Square, everyone gathers to welcome them. Julie is shocked at how quickly Nigel’s death has brought people together, while Phil struggles with his grief.
10. Ravi finally gets an official diagnosis
After his mental health spiralled out of control the previous week, Ravi remains in a mental health clinic. He finally gets diagnosed with complex PTSD and begins therapy. Will he soon be on the road to recovery now that he is getting the help that he needs?
11. Cindy gets jealous in EastEnders spoilers
Elsewhere, Cindy finally agrees to go on a date with Max, but has absolutely no intention of turning up! However, when she sees Max and Linda chatting, she gets jealous and goes to meet Max for their date.
12. Max and Cindy make it official
Max and Cindy decide to make their romance official, but agree to keep it a secret for now. After a close call with Lauren, they realise that they are going to have to tell people soon, but agree to pick the right time.
Read more: Spoilers for this week: Mark calls Grant, Ravi causes an accident and Nigel’s health spirals