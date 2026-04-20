Heartache is heading for Walford when Nigel loses his battle with dementia in EastEnders spoilers next week but will Grant persuade Phil to visit Nigel before it is too late?

Elsewhere, Cindy and Max make their romance official but decide to keep it a secret.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

Sam and Mark are surprised to see Grant (Credit: BBC)

1. Grant returns in EastEnders spoilers

As a speeding car drives into the Square, Sam and Mark are surprised to see Grant behind the wheel. Mark tells Grant that Phil is struggling and hasn’t been to see Nigel since he moved into the care home.

Grant is shocked at how poorly Nigel is (Credit: BBC)

2. Grant is shocked when he visits Nigel

Grant is stunned when he goes to see Nigel and realises how poorly he has become. He’s fuming with Phil for not telling him sooner.

Grant is fuming with Phil for not calling him about Nigel (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Phil pushes everyone away

Sam and Grant have a heart-to-heart with Phil, and all three Mitchell siblings lay their cards on the table. Soon, they all fall out, leading to Phil throwing Sam and Mark out of his house.

Julie decides to stop Nigel’s treatment (Credit: BBC)

4. Julie makes a heartwrenching decision

Phil is in a bad place, convinced that Nigel, Julie and the rest of his family don’t need him. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Nigel’s health is declining. Julie decides it is time to make him comfortable and stop his treatment.

Grant gives Phil a piece of his mind (Credit: BBC)

5. Phil goes missing in EastEnders spoilers

Grant sits with Nigel and is surprised when he unexpectedly wakes up and requests something from his past. Wanting to help fulfil Nigel’s wish, Grant heads home to find Phil. But he is shocked to find the house empty.

Phil escapes to the beach (Credit: BBC)

6. Grant makes an impossible choice

Grant works out that Phil is at the beach and tries to talk to him, but he is interrupted by Julie calling. She begs him to come back as Nigel doesn’t have long left. Torn between his brother and his friend, Grant must decide whether he is going to support Phil or get to Nigel before it is too late.

Grant and Phil have an emotional chat (Credit: BBC)

7. Grant makes Phil see sense

Grant pleads with Phil to go with him and say goodbye to their friend. Despite time running out, Phil refuses to leave before he does one last thing for Nigel. The pair have an emotional heart-to-heart, and eventually Phil agrees to leave. But the pair face several setbacks on the way.

Phil makes it just in time (Credit: BBC)

8. Phil makes it just in time to see Nigel

As Julie and other Walford residents say their final goodbyes, Nigel continues to hold on. Thankfully, Phil makes it back in time to say his own heartbreaking goodbye.

Everyone gathers around Julie following Nigel’s death (Credit: BBC)

9. Walford reels over Nigel’s death

Nigel’s friends and family are heartbroken as the news of his passing spreads. Walford residents decide to do something nice for Phil and Julie. When they return to the Square, everyone gathers to welcome them. Julie is shocked at how quickly Nigel’s death has brought people together, while Phil struggles with his grief.

Ravi finally gets the help he needs (Credit: BBC)

10. Ravi finally gets an official diagnosis

After his mental health spiralled out of control the previous week, Ravi remains in a mental health clinic. He finally gets diagnosed with complex PTSD and begins therapy. Will he soon be on the road to recovery now that he is getting the help that he needs?

Cindy gets jealous of Linda (Credit: BBC)

11. Cindy gets jealous in EastEnders spoilers

Elsewhere, Cindy finally agrees to go on a date with Max, but has absolutely no intention of turning up! However, when she sees Max and Linda chatting, she gets jealous and goes to meet Max for their date.

Max and Cindy make their romance official (Credit: BBC)

12. Max and Cindy make it official

Max and Cindy decide to make their romance official, but agree to keep it a secret for now. After a close call with Lauren, they realise that they are going to have to tell people soon, but agree to pick the right time.

Read more: Spoilers for this week: Mark calls Grant, Ravi causes an accident and Nigel’s health spirals