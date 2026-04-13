Ravi’s spiralling mental health causes Priya to crash her car into Max, Cindy and baby Jimmy in EastEnders spoilers for next week, but will everyone be okay?

Elsewhere, Nigel’s pneumonia takes a frightening turn, and Mark calls Grant to demand that he return to Walford. But why?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

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Priya gets Ravi to the hospital, but there is drama (Credit: BBC)

1. Ravi hits rock bottom

Ravi is struggling with not being able to protect his family. Knowing he is self-harming, Priya takes matters into her own hands and gets him to the hospital. But Ravi isn’t happy, and an incident at the appointment leaves everyone back at square one.

Nugget confronts Will’s friends (Credit: BBC)

2. Ravi tries to protect his family

At McKlunky’s, Nugget confronts Will and his friends for filming his seizure. The fight doesn’t go Nugget’s way, and he runs off, only for Ravi to hear what happened and try to find his son. When he finally tracks him down, Ravi gets angry about the situation and demands that the entire family return home immediately.

Ravi leaves his family worried next week (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Ravi reevals a shocking

As he struggles to make sense of reality, Ravi demands that his family stay at home. However, Priya realises that Ravi needs help, and she tries to find a way to escape the flat. Ravi insists they stay put, but there is trouble when Nugget makes a discovery, and all hell breaks loose as a shocking secret is revealed.

Ravi hits rock bottom (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Priya tries to do damage control

As Ravi’s revelation leaves the family reeling, Nugget lashes out at his dad. With Ravi distracted, Priya uses the opportunity to escape the flat, but she is caught by Ravi, who is dangerously on edge. Priya tells Ravi they should all leave Walford together… but her aim isn’t to leave Albert Square, it is to get Ravi to a hospital for help, and fast.

Priya is terrified as she loses control of the car (Credit: BBC)

5. Ravi causes a car crash

After taking a car from the car lot, she tricks Ravi into getting in, along with Avani and Nugget. As they make their way to the hospital, Ravi works out what is happening and lashes out. At the same time, Nugget has a seizure, causing Priya to take her eyes off the road. She loses control of the car and ploughs into Max, Cindy and baby Jimmy.

Max and Cindy grow closer next week (Credit: BBC)

6. Max and Cindy grow closer following their ordeal

After the crash, Max manages to get Jimmy and Cindy to safety. Relieved that everybody is okay, Max and Cindy share an emotional moment. Max takes Jimmy and Cindy to the hospital to be checked out, and while they are there, he and Cindy grow closer.

Ravi can’t see a way out (Credit: BBC)

7. Ravi risks his life in EastEnders spoilers

Ravi fails to see the enormity of what just happened and goes missing in the aftermath of the crash. Priya eventually tracks him down to the bridge. As Priya talks to him, she makes him realise that he needs help, but will she manage to get him down to safety?

Nigel is in a bad way (Credit: BBC)

8. Nigel’s health deteriorates

With Nigel’s pneumonia worsening, his friends and family are worried. Sam tells Phil that Nigel is gravely ill, and Mark is sure they need to call Grant before it is too late.

Mark calls his dad, Grant (Credit: BBC)

9. Mark calls Grant

Sam tells Mark that Grant has been ignoring her calls and that the Mitchell siblings have drifted apart since Peggy died. But Mark is convinced that Nigel could be the one to bring them back together again. Determined, Mark calls his dad and leaves a voicemail asking him to return to the Square.

Mark does a deal with Lauren (Credit: BBC)

10. Lauren makes a deal with the devil in EastEnders spoilers

After hearing about a cheap vintage car supplier, she strikes a deal with Mark to restore them and sell them for a profit. However, she is shocked when the first car arrives, and it isn’t exactly what she expected…

Ian backs Elaine at a council gala (Credit: BBC)

11. Ian and Elaine make up

As Ian is working the room at a council gala, Elaine feels out of place. After a run-in with another guest, Elaine is pleased when Ian backs her up, and they agree to put their past behind them. With tensions starting to thaw, could this be the start of something new between the pair?