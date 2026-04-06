Zack and Vicki can’t keep their hands off one another in EastEnders spoilers for next week, but someone films them kissing and blackmails them for £20,000.

Elsewhere, Sam gets big news at her latest cancer appointment, Oscar can’t keep away from Josh, and Bea and Ian share a kiss.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

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Chelsea, Kim and Denise arrive to collect Vicki for her hen party (Credit: BBC)

1. The day of Vicki and Ross’s hen and stag parties arrives

The day of Vicki and Ross’s hen and stag dos arrives. But as Chelsea, Kim, and Denise arrive to collect Vicki for her 60s theme party, there is trouble in paradise. The couple are still fighting over the prospect of Joel coming back to live in Walford when he is released. With Joel’s attack still haunting her, Vicki tells Ross she can’t marry him if he chooses his son over her.

Vicki isn’t in the party spirit (Credit: BBC)

2. Vicki and Ross on the rocks

Ross and Vicki have a big fight over Joel, and they end up going to their parties with their argument hanging over them. When Vicki arrives at her celebrations, she struggles to get into the party mood.

Kathy notices there is a spark between Zack and Vicki (Credit: BBC)

3. Zack is the stripper at Vicki’s hen party

Kim asks Zack to step in as the stripper for the hen, not realising there is history between him and Vicki. Kathy is horrified to sense a connection between Vicki and Zack and takes matters into her own hands. She sets off the fire alarm in the hope it will stop Vicki from making a big mistake.

Zack and Vicki can’t keep away from one another (Credit: BBC)

4. Zack and Vicki are caught kissing in EastEnders spoilers

However, Kathy’s plan backfires completely. Once outside, Vicki and Zack sneak off and share a passionate kiss. Vicki pulls away when she hears Ross, leaving Zack deflated once again. However, their troubles are only just beginning when it is revealed that someone has secretly filmed them kissing.

Vicki tells Zack there can’t be anything between them (Credit: BBC)

5. Vicki and Zack are blackmailed

Zack tries to talk to Vicki about their kiss, but she is adamant that there can’t be anything between them. Vicki is happy when Ross assures her he will find somewhere else for Joel to live when he is released. Meanwhile, Zack goes to Harry’s Barn to drown his sorrows. However, things take a shocking turn when Vicki gets an anonymous blackmail text with a picture of her kissing Zack.

Mark tries to help Vicki and Zack find their blackmailer (Credit: BBC)

6. Vicki tries to find the blackmailer

Vicki panics about the blackmail message and tries to work out who sent it. She confides in Mark about what has happened, and he tracks the phone. At first, she thinks it is Zoe, and later she is suspicious of Ian.

Vicki and Zack are in a real pickle (Credit: BBC)

7. EastEnders spoilers: Mark wants answers

Mark and Zack head to Ian’s to confront him, but it soon becomes apparent that it wasn’t him. He is shocked to learn Vicki has been having an affair and that Kathy knew about it. Ian tells Vicki he needs to come clean to Ross, but before they can talk more, the blackmailer demands £20,000 in return for their silence. Who could be blackmailing them?

Oscar’s attempts to avoid Josh fall flat (Credit: BBC)

8. Oscar and Josh grow closer

Oscar continues to try to avoid Josh. However, Kim puts a spanner in the works when she demands that he be a guinea pig for Josh at the salon. As Josh tries out his hairdressing skills on Oscar, the tension is too much for the pair, and Oscar makes his excuses and flees.

Sam gets amazing news from the doctors (Credit: BBC)

9. Sam gets the all-clear in EastEnders spoilers

There’s amazing news for Sam next week when an appointment with her doctor reveals she is cancer-free. Ricky is by her side when she gets the life-changing news. Later, her friends and family organise a surprise party to celebrate.

Bea gets a new dress for her date with Ian (Credit: BBC)

10. Ian and Bea kiss

Bea is jealous of Billy and Honey’s upcoming date, and so agrees to go on a date with Ian. She even buys a dress identical to the one Honey has bought for her night out with Billy.

As Billy and Honey enjoy an evening just the two of them at Knight Fusion, Bea and Ian arrive. Bea insists that they sit with them, and she even pays for the entire meal. However, what Billy and Honey don’t know is that she is paying with the card she has taken out in Honey’s name. Later, Ian and Bea share a kiss, but is he playing with fire?

Nugget is fuming with Will (Credit: BBC)

11. EastEnders spoilers: Nugget gets awful news

Nugget and Avani tell Ravi that Will videoed him having a seizure in McKlunky’s and posted it online. Nugget confronts Will in the market, but as Will, Honey, Billy, Nugget and Ravi head to the cafe to talk about it, Nugget is upset when Ravi doesn’t step in like he usually would.

Priya tells Suki everything (Credit: BBC)

12. Suki learns the truth about Ravi

Suki is surprised to see Ravi isn’t himself, and she asks Priya what is going on. Priya reveals all, and a shocked Suki offers to pay for private therapy for Ravi. Priya is relieved, but Ravi is upset that Suki knows about his mental health struggles.

Who will win the battle? (Credit: BBC)

13. EastEnders spoilers: Lauren and Max make a deal

Lauren and Max clash over their sales techniques at the car lot, so Oscar puts them both to the test. As they compete for sales, Max makes his own deal with Lauren. He promises that if she sells £80,000 of cars in a month, he will give her half of the business.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Jasmine’s trial starts, Penny makes up another lie, and Nicola gets awful news