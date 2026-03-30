EastEnders is lining up a huge week of drama as Jasmine’s trial finally begins, and the verdict is set to leave Walford reeling.

Elsewhere, Nicola faces a heartbreaking baby struggle while Penny makes a risky move that could change everything.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

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Ritchie tries to convince Kat to make a character statement for Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

1. Kat struggles with her conscience

Worried that Patrick’s statement could go against Jasmine, Ritchie urges Kat to make a character statement for the trial. Kat refuses, not convinced she is the right person to paint Jasmine in a good light.

However, Zoe begs her to reconsider, worried that if Jasmine gets sent down, Josh will leave Walford. Kat knows she has to do as Zoe asks, but she’s worried that if she gets it wrong, it will ruin her fragile bond with Zoe.

Jasmine and Josh talk about their past (Credit: BBC)

2. Josh gets the truth from Jasmine in EastEnders spoilers

Torn between Patrick and Jasmine, Josh visits his twin in prison to hear her version of events. The pair have a heart-to-heart, and afterwards Josh is faced with deciding whether to support Jasmine at her trial.

Jasmine’s trial gets underway (Credit: BBC)

3. Jasmine’s trial gets underway

The Truemans and Slaters remain at odds as the trial gets underway. Sandra reveals to Denise and Kim that she and Josh have been offered a place in Southend and have decided to take it. However, she hasn’t told Jasmine or Zoe.

Kat is worried about taking the stand to defend Jasmine and finds Sandra to ask her more about Jasmine’s past. But will what Sandra says help or hinder Kat?

Jasmine’s fate is decided (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Jasmine’s future is decided

Jasmine is faced with either delivering her own statement or pleading guilty for a shorter sentence. She finds the decision impossible to face, but soon makes a choice that leaves everyone shocked.

It’s not long before the jury has made a decision, and Jasmine’s verdict is revealed. Will she be going to jail or heading back to Albert Square?

Nicola is still unable to see her daughter (Credit: BBC)

5. George and Nicola get bad news about baby Ivy

Nicola is given the devastating news that she still isn’t well enough to see her baby daughter, Ivy. Growing increasingly upset that she hasn’t held Ivy, a shattered Nicola blames George. Lashing out, she tells him that he was too distracted by his restaurant opening to see she wasn’t well.

George spends time with Ivy (Credit: BBC)

6. Ivy meets her family in EastEnders spoilers

As Gina and Harry come to visit their new baby sister, George is offered the chance to have skin-on-skin contact with Ivy. However, he thinks Nicola should be the first to hold their daughter, and he declines.

Nicola finally gets to hold Ivy (Credit: BBC)

7. George tells Nicola he loves her

Later in the week, Nicola has recovered enough to finally hold Ivy. The sight of Nicola with their daughter makes George realise how strong his feelings are and tells Nicola that he loves her. However, he is upset when she doesn’t say it back.

Later, Harry hears what happened. He urges his mum not to let her past ruin her future. Will she tell George she loves him, too?

Ross and Vicki face their future (Credit: BBC)

8. Joel gets sentenced

Ross gets big news regarding Joel’s sentencing… but is he going to a young offender’s unit? As Vicki and Ross discuss their future together, Vicki remains determined to work through things with Ross as a couple.

When Zack later urges Vicki to be honest about her feelings, Ross makes an ill-judged comment, and she storms out. Has Ross just ruined everything?

Penny shows Nicola a DNA test, but will she believe it? (Credit: BBC)

9. EastEnders spoilers: Penny fakes a DNA test

Lauren gives Penny something to think about when they talk through her predicament with Harry and Vinny. After seeing a softer side to Harry, Penny makes a decision and asks Oscar to help her.

Later, she goes to see Nicola, who is home from the hospital. She shows her a fake DNA test… but will Nicola see through her lie?

Elaine’s campaign event goes well (Credit: BBC)

10. Elaine is in her element at her campaign event

Elaine’s campaign event is a clear success, pulling in plenty of local support and putting her firmly in her element.

Over at Ian’s event, it’s a very different story. Faced with a poor turnout, things go from bad to worse when he ends up agreeing to a date with Bea after being quizzed about his past.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Penny gets heartbreaking news at her baby scan while Nicola goes into labour early