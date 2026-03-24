Penny is devastated when she gets the shocking news that her pregnancy is further along than she thought in EastEnders spoilers for next week – but does this mean the baby isn’t Vinny’s?

Elsewhere, Nicola panics when she goes into labour early, and Josh makes a huge decision about Jasmine.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

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Penny is heartbroken after her baby scan (Credit: BBC)

1. Penny’s scan reveals she’s got her dates wrong in EastEnders spoilers

The day of Penny and Vinny’s baby scan has arrived, but when Vinny is caught up at work, Penny starts the appointment alone. She is shocked to learn that the pregnancy is further along than she thought and decides not to tell Vinny when he turns up.

Later, Penny confides in Oscar and Lauren that if the baby was conceived before the New Year, then it can’t be Vinny’s and must be Harry’s.

Penny confesses everything to Lauren and Oscar (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders spoilers: Penny admits the truth

Penny admits to Lauren that she slept with Harry the day he entered detox. She is adamant that the scan results must be wrong, though, and decides to keep the matter under wraps.

However, a disagreement with Suki upsets Penny, and Nicola ends up stepping in to support her.

Nicola works out that Penny’s hiding something (Credit: BBC)

3. Nicola works out the truth

Nicola is shocked when Harry confides in her that Gina doesn’t want kids, but that he and Penny slept together last year. Putting two and two together, Nicola realises this could be why Penny was so upset after her scan, and confronts her.

Nicola tells Penny that she needs to take a DNA test, otherwise she will tell Harry and Vinny the truth.

Nicola worries when she realises she hasn’t felt the baby move (Credit: BBC)

4. EastEnders spoilers: Nicola fears for her baby

As everyone gets ready for the opening of George’s restaurant, Knight Fusion, Harry notices that his mum seems distracted. He confronts her, and she admits that she hasn’t felt the baby move for a while, but didn’t want to worry George.

Gina and Harry go with her to the hospital to get checked out, and the tests thankfully confirm the baby is fine.

Nicola starts to have contractions (Credit: BBC)

5. Nicola goes into early labour in EastEnders spoilers

After a heated discussion with Penny about her getting a DNA test, Nicola is overtaken by waves of pain. Harry is desperate for her to return to the hospital, but Nicola refuses and heads home instead. However, once alone, she starts having contractions.

Nicola is terrified as she goes into premature labour (Credit: BBC)

6. Nicola gives birth to her premature baby

George dashes home from his restaurant opening to find Nicola on the floor, overcome with pain. They race to the hospital, where there are complications, and Nicola is forced to have an emergency caesarean section.

Nicola is thrilled as she gives birth to a baby girl, but her world crumbles when she develops flu-like symptoms and is forced to be isolated from her baby. George shares a tender moment with his daughter and is overcome with love as he watches her through an incubator in NICU.

Josh is finding Zoe’s attention a bit overwhelming (Credit: BBC)

7. Josh distances himself from Zoe

Feeling overwhelmed with her constant attempts to connect, Josh decides that he needs to distance himself from Zoe. Instead, he chooses to spend time with Patrick.

Later, the CPS ask Patrick to record a video statement for Jasmine’s trial, but his family worry it will be too much for him.

Josh makes a decision about Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

8. Josh decides it is time to see Jasmine

As the CPS put pressure on Patrick to make a video for Jasmine’s trial, it is clearly all too much for him.

After a crass comment from Kim about Jasmine, Josh gets upset. But, armed with more information about his twin, Josh wonders if it is time to go and visit his sister in prison.

There is still a spark between Vicki and Zack (Credit: BBC)

9. Sparks fly (again!) for Vicki and Zack

Still struggling financially, Zack is heartbroken when he has to say goodbye to Barney.

Having already turned down an offer from Vicki to move back in with them to help with his money troubles, Zack starts to wonder if he has made a mistake. However, when sparks fly between him and Vicki again, it is clear there’s still something between them.

Elaine and Ian continue to battle it out (Credit: BBC)

10. Elaine and Ian clash in EastEnders spoilers

Elaine’s campaign plans are ruined when the venue tells her they have had a mix-up and can no longer host her event.

George hears what has happened and offers Elaine Knight Fusion as a replacement venue, free of charge. Elaine is thrilled and uses the chance to rub Ian’s face in it. However, there is trouble when it results in a tussle between the pair.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny