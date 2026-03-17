EastEnders spoilers for next week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny

Oscar and Josh finally get together in EastEnders spoilers for next week, but when will they work out that they both know Jasmine?

Elsewhere, Penny is stunned when Vinny makes a huge declaration of love, and Zoe makes a shocking discovery when Jasmine’s phone is found…

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

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Josh is pleased to meet the Trueman family (Credit: BBC)

1. Josh meets his birth family

The Truemans are anxious as they wait for Josh and Sandra to arrive. It is all too much for Patrick when he meets Josh, and he retreats to the kitchen. However, the pair have a heart-to-heart later, and they soon bond. However, the moment between them is shattered when Zoe arrives unannounced.

Zoe is desperate to get to know Josh (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders spoilers: Zoe and Josh finally meet

After hearing from Tommy that Josh is in Walford, Zoe arrives and demands to see her son. Kim and Denise try to defuse the drama, but as things escalate, it is Sandra who steps in and makes Zoe leave.

The following day, Zoe pleads with Josh, and he eventually goes to The Vic to meet Kat. While things are awkward at first, the tension soon thaws, and Josh agrees to return the following day for a meal with both the Slaters and the Truemans.

Sparks fly for Oscar and Josh (Credit: BBC)

3. Oscar and Josh spend the night together

Lauren spots sparks flying between Oscar and Josh and encourages her brother to get back onto the dating scene. Oscar and Josh go for a drink, and Lauren’s prediction proves right, because it isn’t long before the pair are kissing.

The next morning, Oscar and Josh wake up together – but little do they realise they both know Jasmine.

Jasmine decides to plead guilty (Credit: BBC)

4. Jasmine makes a huge decision

With all the excitement of meeting Josh, Zoe misses her visit to see Jasmine. Jasmine calls to ask where she was, and Kat is forced to admit that Zoe was with Josh.

Jasmine asks Kat to tell Zoe that she has decided to plead guilty to Anthony’s murder.

Josh meets Kat for the first time (Credit: BBC)

5. EastEnders spoilers: Josh goes to a family lunch

The Slaters get ready for lunch with Josh, Sandra and the Trueman family, but it is clear that Zoe is worrying about Jasmine. Kat says she will go and visit Jasmine while Zoe hosts the lunch, but later Zoe gets upset when she sees the bond Patrick and Josh have already struck up.

Josh and Sandra know someone has Jasmine’s phone (Credit: BBC)

6. Jasmie’s phone mystery continues

Zoe is stunned when Josh reveals that he called Jassmine’s phone a few weeks ago and that someone answered. Realising this means someone has Jasmine’s lost phone that contains the evidence she is desperately looking for, Zoe goes on a mission to find it.

Max tells Cindy she should return the phone (Credit: BBC)

7. Max urges Cindy to hand the phone in

Max overhears the commotion about the phone and tells Cindy that she has to hand the phone back. Realising he is right, Cindy goes to The Vic and plans to secretly leave the phone somewhere. But when she bumps into Oscar, the phone falls out of her hands and lands at Kat’s feet.

Kat is stunned when it is revealed that Cindy had the phone all this time (Credit: BBC)

8. Cindy is caught red-handed in EastEnders spoilers

As Kat and Zoe lash out at Cindy, Max watches on. However, when the Slaters and Oscar watch the video from the night Anthony died, they’re shocked by what they find…

Suki reluctantly goes to lunch with the Brannings (Credit: BBC)

9. Suki continues to ignore Vinny

Vinny tries to build bridges with Suki, but she dismisses him. Eve encourages Suki to put her differences aside, and eventually she agrees to go for lunch with the Brannings. Eventually, Suki and Penny start to bond, but their truce doesn’t last for long.

Vinny proves he’s a keeper (Credit: BBC)

10. EastEnders spoilers: Vinny makes a grand gesture

Penny tells Vinny that he doesn’t have to prove his love with expensive gifts, but he doesn’t listen. Later, she is stunned to discover he has put down a deposit on a shop for her in Turpin Road. At first, Penny says she can’t accept the shop, but after some words of encouragement from Gina and Harry, she agrees.

However, the news reaches Suki, and she accuses Penny of using Vinny for his money.

Honey goes to see the doctor (Credit: BBC)

11. Honey shares her secret worries with Billy

Honey is welcomed home by an overbearing Bea. Later, Honey shares with Billy that she thinks she might be starting the menopause, and they both agree that Bea needs to move out.

Honey goes to see the GP about her symptoms, but is upset when she doesn’t feel like she is listened to.

Bea lashes out (Credit: BBC)

12. Desperate Bea lashes out

Honey breaks the news to Bea that she needs to move out, and Bea is blindsided. Later, she goes to McClunky’s and orders everyone out before trashing the place in anger.

Later, Will is stunned to see that McClunky’s has been ransacked, and Bea lies that she was attacked in a bid to gain sympathy.

Vicki has a heart-to-heart with Zack (Credit: BBC)

13. Zack hides a secret in EastEnders spoilers

There is drama for Zack next week when his money worries escalate and Barney finds out they are about to be evicted from their flat. Vicki finds out what is going on and steps in to help, but can she get Zack out of his pickle?