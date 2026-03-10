Jasmine’s brother, Josh, arrives with his mum, Sandra, in EastEnders spoilers next week, and it’s not long before he meets his long-lost family.

Elsewhere, Suki isn’t happy when she learns Penny and Vinny are going to be parents, and Lauren gets closer to Mark.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week below…

Kim gets protective when she meets Sandra (Credit: BBC)

1. Josh and Sandra arrive in Walford

Denise and Kim are shocked when a stranger starts asking questions about Jasmine. The pair jump into protection mode, but it soon turns out they’ve got the wrong end of the stick.

Sandra introduces herself as the adoptive mum of Josh – Zoe’s son.

Denise and Kim listen to Sandra as she shares details about her past with Josh and Jasmine. But as Sandra is about to leave, they are all surprised to see that Josh has followed her to Albert Square.

Denise and Kim are thrilled to meet Josh (Credit: BBC)

Denise and Kim are pleased to meet Josh, and they all go for a drink at The Albert. Josh is looking for answers about Jasmine – but as soon as Denise mentions Zoe, he clams up.

Josh wants nothing to do with Zoe (Credit: BBC)

Josh makes it clear he doesn’t want anything to do with his biological mum, and, making his excuses, he leaves.

2. Patrick wants to get to know Josh

Denise and Kim anxiously tell Patrick about seeing Josh, and he is upset to have lost another connection to Anthony. However, there is hope when Sandra later calls Denise, and they meet to speak to Josh about Jasmine once again.

Patrick writes Josh a letter (Credit: BBC)

Desperate to meet Josh, Patrick writes his grandson a letter. He tells him all about his life and how much he would love to get to know him, and it seems to do the trick.

After Kim and Denise deliver the letter to Sandra, she encourages Josh to read it. Later, Josh returns to Walford and tells Denise and Kim that he would like to get to know the Trueman family and will come to visit next week.

As he is chatting, Oscar catches Josh’s eye, and there is a spark between them.

Is Lauren making a mistake? (Credit: BBC)

3. Lauren goes into business with Mark

It’s Mother’s Day in Walford, but Lauren is trying to close a sale at the car lot before they have a family lunch.

Later, Mark offers Lauren a business proposition with the promise of luxury cars, and Lauren gratefully accepts. However, she has no idea about Mark’s dodgy dealings.

Lauren works out the truth (Credit: BBC)

Things start to look up for Lauren as she successfully sells one of Mark’s cars. Max questions where the cars have come from, but Lauren is adamant that the paperwork is all above board.

However, Callum arrives and informs Lauren that the classic car from the mugging has been found, and that other high-value cars have also gone missing in the area.

The penny drops for Lauren, and she goes to confront Mark. Has she got herself in too deep?

Zoe finally warms to Jean (Credit: BBC)

4. Jean’s back in EastEnders spoilers

Jean arrives back in Walford, but there is still no love lost between her and Zoe.

Eventually, after some encouragement from their family, the pair make up when Jean offers Zoe an olive branch. Will they finally be able to put their differences aside?

Max causes more trouble (Credit: BBC)

5. Max causes more drama for Linda

Max causes trouble at the Mother’s Day lunch with his family and ends up leaving. Instead, he goes to The Vic and joins Linda, but also makes a scene there and upsets Linda.

Later, he apologises to Linda for his actions, and she asks if he would like to spend the day with Annie, which he gratefully accepts.

As Linda struggles when Johnny continues to shut her out, Max is there to support her, and the pair make up. However, when Linda later goes to find Max in The Albert, she is shocked by what she discovers…

Bea pretends to be Honey (Credit: BBC)

6. EastEnders spoilers: Bea pretends to be Honey

Struggling for money, Bea applies for a credit card. But when her application is rejected, she applies in Honey’s name instead.

As Billy, Janet and Will get home, Bea is surprised to learn that Honey has stayed behind to look after her aunt.

Realising she has eaten the family out of house and home, Bea is forced to get a job at McKlunky’s to pay her way before the credit card arrives.

Billy worries that Bea is getting too close to his family (Credit: BBC)

When Harvey makes a comment to Billy about Bea’s obsession with his family, Billy starts to worry.

And it seems he was right when Bea oversteps the mark by getting Will a weekend job at Harry’s Barn. Why is she so invested in Honey’s family?

7. Suki finds out Penny is pregnant

Vinny tries to tell Suki he’s going to be a dad (Credit: BBC)

Vinny tries to tell Suki that Penny is pregnant. However, she shuts down the conversation and remains oblivious to the fact that her son is going to be a dad.

Jack accidentally spills the beans (Credit: BBC)

Later, Suki gets the shock of her life when Jack invites her over to theirs for lunch to talk about the baby.

Realising this is what Vinny wanted to talk to her about, Suki is stunned.

Suki has some strong opinions about Penny’s pregnancy (Credit: BBC)

Suki struggles with the news that Penny and Vinny are having a baby. She finally sits down with Vinny to talk, but it soon turns into an argument about the pregnancy.

Suki isn’t happy about the baby (Credit: BBC)

Penny is adamant she won’t let Suki have the last word and tells her that she and Vinny will have their baby with or without her blessing. But how will Suki deal with someone standing up to her for once?