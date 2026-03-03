10 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ravi tells Mark his darkest secret, Lauren is attacked and Phil turns his back on Nigel

Ravi shocks everyone by telling Mark he is the informant in EastEnders spoilers next week, but what will Mark do when Ravi takes him to the woods for a fight?

Elsewhere, Vicki is shocked to learn the real reason Mark came back to Walford, while Lauren is attacked by thugs.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below…

1. Mark gets closer to the truth in EastEnders spoilers

Still under pressure from the gang to find the informant, Mark searches for Ravi. The pair have an intense showdown in the Boxing Den, but it is clear that Ravi is struggling with his mental health.

It’s only when Zack arrives that the men back down, and Ravi calls Mark’s bluff to get him off his case.

2. Priya catches Mark in her flat

Ravi’s plan to put Mark off the scent doesn’t last long when Priya accidentally undoes all his hard work. Mark is suspicious when she pleads Ravi’s innocence a little too much, so he breaks into their home to search for evidence.

Priya is horrified to find Mark in her flat and, thinking fast, she spins a lie about why Ravi is spending so much time with Jack. But will Mark believe her?

3. EastEnders spoilers: Ravi kidnaps Mark

Hitting another downward spiral, Ravi takes matters into his own hands and kidnaps Mark. Priya is horrified to see him recklessly driving out of the Square with Mark in the car.

Panicking about Ravi’s mental health, she races to find Vicki and tells her everything. Vicki refuses to believe that her brother is involved with a gang, but Phil backs up Priya’s story.

At Walford Common, Ravi tells Mark the truth about him being the police informant, and goads him into a fight.

4. Priya discovers Ravi’s self-harm scars

With Ravi struggling after his fight with Mark, Priya looks after him and tends to his wounds. But while she is cleaning him up, she is horrified to see his self-harm scars, realising just how much he has been hurting.

Worried for his mental well-being, Priya tries to talk to Ravi. But he shuts her down and heads to the gym. But Priya knows she is going to have to intervene to help Ravi and tells Jack that Ravi has compromised his position as an informant.

5. Ravi finally goes to the doctors in EastEnders spoilers

Priya manages to get Ravi to see a doctor, but it is clear that he is holding back how he really feels in the appointment.

The doctor puts Ravi on a waiting list for the mental health team, but it isn’t enough for Priya, and she gets cross. Eventually, the doctor agrees on a medication plan, and Ravi reassures Priya that he is on the path to recovery.

However, he is still hiding the true depths of his despair.

5. Lauren worries she will lose her job

Lauren panics when she hears that the car lot is up for sale. Penny thinks she should buy it, but Lauren’s hopes are crushed when the bank refuses to lend her the money.

Instead, Lauren asks Max if he will invest in the car lot, but he says no. It is only when Cindy winds him up about the fact that he won’t invest in his daughter’s future that he changes his mind.

Lauren and Max head to The Vic to celebrate, but it soon becomes clear that the pair have very different ideas about how their business partnership is going to work.

6. EastEnders spoilers: Max upsets Lauren

As Lauren gets ready for her first day as the manager of the car lot, she’s upset to realise that Max intends to be the one in charge.

Deciding that she needs to prove to Max that she has what it takes to run the business, Lauren decides she is going to sell a classic car in 24 hours. However, her plan doesn’t quite work out.

7. Lauren gets attacked in EastEnders spoilers

Desperately trying to prove that she can sell the classic car in 24 hours, Lauren takes Mark for a spin.

He admits that he doesn’t have the money to buy the car, but offers to buy Lauren lunch to make up for it. However, as Mark leaves Lauren in the car alone, a thug attacks her and speeds off with the car.

Mark returns to find Lauren in shock and takes her back to the Square.

8. EastEnders spoilers: Phil avoids Nigel

Struggling with the fact that Nigel is now in the care home, Phil is avoiding going to visit him. He offers to go with Sam to her radiotherapy session instead in a bid to look busy.

Lexi is missing Nigel and asks to go and visit. However, Phil still refuses to go to the care home, so Callum and Julie take her instead.

9. Lexi avoids school in EastEnders spoilers

Still upset about Nigel being in a care home, Lexi skips school to spend the day with Phil and Sam.

But Callum is worried and tells Lexi that if she has any more time off school, she will need to see the doctor. Will she open up to Callum about how she is really feeling?

10. Oscar plays Ian and Elaine off on one another

Still struggling in the wake of what happened with Jasmine, Oscar arrives at the cafe after a night of partying. However, he gets more than he bargained for when he ends up getting roped into Ian’s counsellor Beale campaign.

However, what Ian doesn’t realise is that Oscar is also running a smear campaign against him for Elaine.

Unfortunately for Oscar, Ian finds out, and Elaine realises Oscar has been playing them both. Elaine and Ian both sack Oscar, leaving him alone and missing Jasmine once again.

