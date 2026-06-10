EastEnders viewers were left reeling tonight as Josh and Oscar’s secret affair was finally exposed, but fans are already convinced the drama is far from over for Jasmine.

The shocking revelation blew apart Jasmine’s birthday celebrations, leaving her facing a devastating betrayal from both her boyfriend and her brother.

And with emotions running high, many viewers are predicting that even bigger twists could still be on the way.

Josh and Oscar’s secret is out (Credit: BBC)

Josh and Oscar’s affair was revealed

Despite catching Oscar and Josh in yesterday’s EastEnders, Kat has kept the shocking news to herself.

Today’s episode saw Kat struggling to know what to do with the new information, and she eventually told Alfie what she saw through the window.

He was stunned, but told Kat she can’t keep this a secret forever as it would come back to haunt her. However, Kat was adamant that today wasn’t the day, because she didn’t want to ruin Jasmine’s birthday.

As the rest of the Slater family got ready for Jasmine’s birthday meal, Kat went to visit Josh. She was horrified to find Oscar still there, and she tore strips off them both.

Stunned that either of them could betray Jasmine like that, she told Oscar to stay away from the party, and told Josh he had to be there to support Jasmine whether he liked it or not.

Later, Jasmine tried to invite Oscar to the meal, oblivious to the fact Kat had already banned him.

He made excuses and left her heartbroken… convinced he was shutting her out because she slapped him the day before.

Devastated, Jasmine cried in Zoe’s arms… so Zoe took matters into her own hands.

Josh and Jasmine’s birthdays were ruined (Credit: BBC)

Josh caused carnage for Jasmine in EastEnders

As the party got underway, Kat commented that Zoe was missing. However, she turned up moments later with a birthday surprise for Jasmine. Oscar!

Kat was fuming, but Zoe had no idea what had happened earlier that morning and was just pleased to see Jasmine smiling again.

But as Jasmine kissed Oscar, Josh couldn’t take it and made his excuses to leave the table.

Later, as the Slaters sang happy birthday to the pair, Josh couldn’t cope with the guilt and yelled at everyone to stop. He then confessed that he and Oscar had been sleeping together.

The truth about Josh and Oscar’s affair will devastate Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict baby drama for Jasmine

While we will have to wait until tomorrow to find out what Jasmine makes of the revelation, it’s unlikely the news will go down well.

But fans think that whatever the outcome, this is just the start of the drama.

Some have even predicted that Jasmine might be pregnant. While others are convinced she could be the pregnant woman in Max’s bed in the flashforward episode…

“Now that the truth is out, I bet Jasmine discovers she’s having a baby. This will mean Oscar picks Jasmine over Josh,” said one fan on social media.

Someone else also thinks a baby is on the cards for Jasmine. “Oscar will be marrying one or the twins and having an affair with the other. Either way, Jasmine will be pregnant!”

“I don’t love the idea of Jasmine being the pregnant woman in bed with Max, but I really think that is what’s going to happen,” agreed a third fan.

Jasmine is heartbroken in tomorrow’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

The drama continues for Jasmine in tomorrow’s EastEnders

The aftermath of Josh’s explosive confession takes centre stage in tomorrow’s episode, and Jasmine is completely devastated by the truth.

With her birthday celebrations in ruins, she comes face-to-face with both her brother and her boyfriend as the fallout begins.

As tensions continue to rise in The Vic, Jasmine has some huge decisions ahead.

But if fan predictions are anything to go by, tonight’s affair revelation could be just the beginning of a much bigger EastEnders storyline.

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