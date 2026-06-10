Michelle Keegan has shown fans what appear to be her first tattoos, and these dainty tattoos carry a very personal meaning.

Michelle Keegan has unveiled her very first tattoos

Michelle has had a busy start to the year while working on several new TV projects. She first filmed The Blame, a new ITV drama, and after wrapping that job, she reunited with Harlan Coben for his next series.

Michelle has some fresh ink (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle will lead the cast of the streaming adaptation of Coben’s 2007 novel The Woods. In the eight-part limited series, she will play Professor Lucy Gold alongside Tom Bateman, who takes on the role of Paul ‘Cope’ Copeland.

Michelle’s busy year so far

Alongside her career moves, Michelle has also been enjoying some downtime. She recently celebrated her 39th birthday and appears to have marked the occasion by getting tattooed with husband Mark Wright.

The former Coronation Street star shared a round-up of photos on Instagram from the past week, including work snaps from photoshoots and filming. But it was the Michelle’s new tattoos that quickly grabbed attention.

Michelle Keegan unveils new tattoos on her feet

In one close-up shot of her feet in tan YSL heels, the name Pip appeared on one foot and Phoebe on the other. The names are a tribute to her two dogs. Michelle later posted another picture from inside the tattoo studio, where she lay on the bed waiting for her turn while Mark could be seen in the background appearing to plan a tattoo of his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Captioning the post, Michelle wrote: “Last week was a good one.”

Fans and famous friends quickly reacted to the Michelle Keegan’s new tattoos. Actress Amy-Leigh Hickman commented: “The tattoos”. Another follower wrote: “The tattoos. I’m obsessed.” Others praised the sweet nod to her dogs, with one fan adding: “Omg how cute for the doggies.”

Michelle shared an update to Instagram (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Michelle previously hinted she was getting inked

The reveal comes after Michelle hinted back in April that she had visited a tattoo shop during a trip to London. At the time, she shared a photo outside the studio and joked: “Sorry mum… yolo made me do it,” before posting a black-and-white snap from inside.

She did not show the finished result then. Now it seems, Michelle Keegan has officially revealed her fresh tattoos.

We love them!

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