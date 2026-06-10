Emmerdale fans recognise DS Reid as Corrie favourite Angela Lonsdale whose ex-husband is EastEnders star Perry Fenwick

Emmerdale viewers have been introduced to DS Reid as Charity Dingle continues her fight for justice following her traumatic ordeal. But if the detective looked familiar, there’s a very good reason why.

The character is played by actress Angela Lonsdale, who soap fans will instantly recognise from one of Coronation Street’s most memorable roles. Here’s everything you need to know about the star behind DS Reid.

DS Reid is the police officer supporting Charity in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

DS Reid is the police officer helping Charity in Emmerdale

On Sunday (June 7) Charity was sexually assaulted by evil Dr Todd. She bravely decided to report it to the police on Monday (June 8) and went through a full examination to provide evidence. She also gave her statement to DS Reid.

Tonight (Wednesday June 10), the police pull Todd in for questioning.

DS Reid has assured Charity she believes her story and will do all she can to help get her the justice she deserves. But Dr Todd is slippery. Will she manage to talk her way out of trouble?

Angela has a long soap history (Credit: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Who plays DS Reid in Emmerdale?

Soap fans were quick to recognise DS Reid when she arrived on screen. That’s because the character is played by Coronation Street favourite Angela Lonsdale.

Angela joined Corrie in 2000 and remained on the soap until 2003, becoming a familiar face to viewers during her time in Weatherfield.

Emma was married to Curly Watts in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Angela Lonsdale in Corrie

Angela played Emma Watts (neé Taylor), a police officer who famously saved the day during the Freshco siege.

After being asked out by Curly Watts, the pair eventually married on Christmas Eve 2000. Emma then gave birth to their son Ben on Boxing Day 2002.

However, their marriage later hit the rocks when Emma lied in court to protect colleague Mick after he brutally attacked Les Battersby. Emma backed Mick’s version of events and Curly was horrified when the truth emerged.

The couple split, but later reconciled when Emma was offered a promotion to Inspector in Newcastle. They left Weatherfield together in search of a fresh start.

However, in the 2010 DVD spin-off A Knight’s Tale, Curly revealed that he and Emma had ended their marriage after leaving the Street.

The Billy Mitchell actor and Angela were married for five years (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Angela Lonsdale and her EastEnders star ex-husband

Actress Angela was born in 1967, making her 58 years old. It is not known whether she is married or single at the moment.

However, in 2005 she married fellow soap star Perry Fenwick.

Perry is best known to EastEnders fans as Billy Mitchell. The couple were together for five years before confirming their separation in 2010.

What else has DS Reid actress Angela Lonsdale been in?

As well as Corrie, Angela is known for playing DI Eva Moore in BBC daytime soap Doctors.

She has also appeared in Casualty, Holby City, Vera, The Bill, Scott & Bailey, Our Girl, The Syndicate and This Is England ’90.

Away from television, Angela also does voiceover work and is currently starring in a week-long production of Gerry and Sewell at the Newcastle Theatre Royal.

Charity is traumatised and police officer DS Reid believes her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How long will the police officer helping Charity be in Emmerdale?

It has not been confirmed how long Angela will remain in the Dales as DS Reid.

Emmerdale has also not revealed whether Charity will get justice following her attack.

Angela has posted on Instagram about how “honoured” she feels to be part of the storyline, suggesting there could still be more to come from DS Reid.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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