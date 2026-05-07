Legends’ real-life Guy Stanton reveals what he’s doing now after undercover drug busts and paranoid ‘trait’ he can’t forget

Legends will be most people’s introduction to one of the wildest true stories of the ’90s – and Tom Burke’s character, Guy Stanton, is based on a real man.

The new Netflix series, created by Neil Forsyth (The Gold, Guilt), revolves around a real-life undercover operation to infiltrate and dismantle Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

Here’s the twist: instead of recruiting police officers or intelligence agents, the government tasked ordinary Customs workers with creating fake identities – known as “legends” – and embedding themselves within the criminal underworld.

Guy Stanton (played by Tom Burke) was one of those unlikely recruits. But as the ending of Legends makes clear, spending years deceiving violent heroin traffickers came at a serious cost.

Tom Burke plays a real-life man, Guy Stanton (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Guy Stanton?

Guy Stanton is the 60-something south Londoner whose memoir, The Betrayer: How An Undercover Unit Infiltrated The Global Drug Trade, inspired Legends.

Back in the early ’90s, he had what he described as a fairly ordinary office job. Then he became one of the first recruits for Beta Projects, HM Customs’ ambitious undercover initiative designed to target international drug smugglers.

He spent 11 years undercover during a 35-year Customs career.

While his wife – played by Charlotte Ritchie in the show – knew the truth, he told most friends and relatives that he simply worked a quiet civil service job.

In reality, he was mixing with some of the most dangerous criminals in Europe.

To maintain the illusion, he wore luxury designer clothes and even a £175,000 Rolex borrowed from Customs to help sell the image.

The real Guy Stanton had multiple guns held at his head (Credit: Netflix)

What’s Guy Stanton’s real name?

“Guy Stanton” is an alias, and the real man has never publicly revealed his true identity.

In an interview with The Times, which noted that he avoided showing his face on Zoom due to security concerns, he admitted he still thinks about the risks.

“We’re now talking about 35, 40 years ago. A lot of [the real gangsters] are now dead,” he said.

“A lot of them were my age and are now older, well into their seventies and eighties, and are not the forces that they were at that time.”

Even so, he said the “legend” eventually had to “die”.

“If I am truthful to myself I was undercover too long. Thankfully, my handler suspected I was in real danger and refused to allow me to go into a meeting where I’m sure now I would have been murdered,” he told The Sun.

Later in life, he was diagnosed with leukaemia. He was also accused of taking bribes, although the charges were dropped because of a lack of evidence.

“I was proud of being a deep undercover operative but Stanton became too notorious and he had to die,” he said.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Guy’s wife in Legends (Credit: Netflix)

Is Guy Stanton married?

Yes. Guy Stanton is married to a woman known publicly as “Jo”.

Very little else is known about their relationship, presumably because of the steps Stanton took to protect his family.

However, he has revealed that Jo also worked for HM Customs.

“[She] would lay out all my kit for me and always check the pockets,” he told The Sun.

“The worst terror for a UC — an undercover investigator — was being caught with documents or identification. You’re never going to talk your way out of that.”

Is Legends accurate? What does Guy think?

Guy Stanton has largely praised Legends and Tom Burke’s portrayal of him.

While the show skips over some of the more mundane realities of undercover work – like paperwork and endless surveillance shifts – he said it accurately captures the psychological pressure.

Some scenes are even lifted directly from his real experiences.

Late in the series, Burke’s Guy spots a gangster while riding the Tube with his family. According to Forsyth, that genuinely happened.

“Guy told me this story about being on the Tube one day with his family. I just couldn’t believe it,” Forsyth told The Independent.

“It went into the show very cleanly.”

Stanton added that the series successfully portrays “the stresses and the on-edge type of thing – always looking over your shoulder”.

One notable change involves Gerald Kyd’s character, Mylonas. In reality, Stanton worked alongside a Greek Cypriot casino owner known as Keravnos, or “Thunderbolt”.

Mylonas is loosely inspired by a real man too (Credit: Netflix)

What is Guy Stanton doing now?

Guy Stanton no longer works for Customs, but he reportedly works as a private investigator.

He has also lectured foreign law enforcement agencies on undercover tactics based on his experience.

In Legends, Steve Coogan’s Don warns the team that it’s difficult to let go of their “legend”. Stanton admits parts of that life never really disappeared.

“We go into a restaurant and it’s a standard joke that I’ll sit with my back to a wall,” he told The Times.

“Or in a corner looking at the door. That was because I did it for so long to avoid anybody just rushing in on you.”

He also admitted the experience fundamentally changed how he sees the world.

“Yes, it did affect me. And my wife always says that I’ve seen terrible things and terrible people, and I always used to be the ultimate optimist,” he explained.

“I think now, sometimes, I’m a bit of a glass-half-empty person.

“You just look at the news and rather than thinking, we’ll get over this, you think the worst. It did affect me, to know these people are there, to know that that world exists and continues to exist.”

Read more: Everywhere Netflix’s Legends was filmed and the ‘enormous challenge’ behind the locations

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now.

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