Hold on to your hats as MAFS USA is coming to E4 and it is ‘more toxic’ that the Australian version

MAFS Australia may be heading towards its dramatic finale, but fans will not have long to wait before another chaotic version arrives on screens.

With the Aussie couples preparing for their Final Vows next week, viewers are already bracing themselves to say goodbye to the experiment that has dominated evenings since February.

Well, goodbye for now anyway, because MAFS USA is officially on its way to E4 and it sounds even more explosive.

MAFS USA is coming to the UK (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia has become a huge hit with UK audiences over the last few years, but now Channel 4 is hoping viewers will also fall for the American version.

And according to fans who have already watched it, things get very messy very quickly.

E4 confirms it will air MAFS USA

Married At First Sight Australia really found its audience in the UK during the 2020 pandemic. Since then, the series has become a regular obsession for reality TV fans whenever MAFS UK is not on air.

MAFS USA, however, has never quite reached the same level of popularity here. That could be about to change.

Channel 4 has confirmed that the latest series of Married At First Sight USA will air on E4.

Season 19 first aired in the US last October on Peacock. Set in Austin, Texas, the series follows 10 couples who agree to marry complete strangers in the hope of finding lasting love.

The first episode teases plenty of drama straight away. A synopsis reads: “In Austin, ten singles prepare to marry complete strangers in a quest for love.

“As two couples say I do,” sparks fly but first impressions falter when one newlywed clashes with their in laws and another faces a shocking twist with their new family.”

Fans who have already seen the series have claimed it is even more “toxic” than MAFS Australia, which is quite the statement considering the chaos viewers have already seen from Gia, Bec and Brook this season.

One jaw dropping moment in the trailer even sees a bride saying: “There’s something I need to tell you. I’m pregnant.”

MAFS USA has been tipped as ‘crazier and more toxic’ than MAFS Australia (Credit: channel 4)

‘Toxic people’

Over on Reddit, one American viewer described the cast as some of the most difficult contestants the franchise has seen.

They wrote: “Season 19 might have the most toxic people yet in the entire MAFS history.

“I’m not saying this season has the top most toxic person of the whole show. there’s definitely very toxic people from other seasons.

“I mean like this season has more bad couples and more bad people combined in a single season, whereas other seasons had a bit more of a balance of awful people and decent people.

“This season has a higher percentage of insufferable and unlikeable people, and pretty much none of the couples are really clicking well.

“This has got to be some of the most toxic insufferable people all in one season in the show’s history.”

What is the MAFS USA start date in the UK? How many episodes?

Channel 4 has confirmed that MAFS USA will begin airing in the UK later this month. The final episode of MAFS Australia is due to air next Thursday, May 14, before MAFS USA launches the following week.

The new series starts on Monday May 18, 2026. Unlike MAFS Australia, episodes will air every weeknight from Monday to Friday.

That also means the commitment is a little smaller this time around. While MAFS Australia stretched across 39 episodes, MAFS USA season 19 has just 14 episodes, including the reunion special.

So while viewers may still be recovering from the Australian drama, there is clearly plenty more relationship chaos waiting just around the corner.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia Fleur exposed as heartbroken Scott uncovers truth behind ‘Melbourne’ claim

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