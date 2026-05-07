Tina O’Brien ‘plotting power move’ away from Corrie as she risks fresh rift with Thomas family: ‘Nice little earner!’

Tina O’Brien is reportedly eyeing up a brand-new venture away from Coronation Street – and it’s said the move could raise a few eyebrows for ex Ryan Thomas.

The actress, who has played Sarah Platt on the ITV soap since 1999, first met Ryan while working on the famous cobbles. The pair welcomed daughter Scarlett, now 17, in 2008 before splitting the following year.

While the former couple have continued co-parenting over the years, reports have often suggested things between them haven’t always been completely smooth. And now, Tina’s latest reported career plans are said to have put her on a similar path to Ryan and the rest of the Thomas family…

From the cobbles to TikTok? Tina’s reportedly planning a big move (Credit: Splash News)

Tina O’Brien risks fresh feud with Adam Thomas

According to reports, Tina is looking at building an influencer career alongside her acting work after seeing the success others have had online.

Her daughter Scarlett already has a strong social media following. Ryan meanwhile has built up a huge audience online as part of the Thomas Brothers. This includes his siblings Adam Thomas and Scott Thomas.

A source claimed to The Sun: “It’s really made her think she can do it too and bring in a nice little earner away from the soap.”

The insider added that although Tina “won’t be doing cringe TikTok trends” there are some “exciting brand deals on the horizon”. They also said: “And don’t be surprised if she steps out of her comfort zone and does some reality TV – she did Strictly over a decade ago and feels like she wants the public to see her personality.”

Tina has recently signed with Alpha Talent Group as she looks to secure a number of new brand partnerships. Among the agency’s clients are Tommy Fury, The Wanted star Max George and Dancing On Ice star Miles Nazaire.

The Thomas brothers have an impressive online following (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tina ‘sees it as her chance to get one up on Ryan’

The reported career move comes during a headline-making period for the Thomas brothers.

Last month, Adam sparked debate among viewers during I’m a Celebrity South Africa following his rant aimed at Jimmy Bullard. More drama then followed during the live final after an on-air clash involving Adam, Jimmy and David Haye.

And according to reports, friends of Tina believe the timing could work in her favour.

A source claimed: “Tina would never admit it, but friends have said she really sees it as her chance to get one up on Ryan. Tina has no plans to leave Corrie but is thinking about her future. She has a huge fan base, men love her, but women do, too. So things are looking very bright away from the cobbles.”

ED! has contacted Tina’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘You look 21!’ Tina O Brien, 42, finally reveals ‘secret’ to her youthful appearance

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