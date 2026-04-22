I’m A Celebrity South Africa rocked by shock double exit as two more campmates sent home in brutal twist

I’m A Celebrity South Africa delivered a shock double elimination on Wednesday night (April 22), as two fan favourites were sent packing in brutal back-to-back exits.

With the final just days away, tensions were already high – but viewers were left stunned when the latest episode saw not one, but two celebrities leave camp in quick succession.

Ant and Dec delivered devastating news early in the episode (Credit: ITV)

Shock double elimination rocks I’m A Celebrity South Africa. camp

The drama kicked off with the high-stakes Keys to Success trial, which saw the campmates battle it out individually to secure their place in the competition.

Sir Mo Farah stormed to victory in just 36 seconds, leaving the rest to fight for survival as Ant and Dec revealed the times one by one.

Eventually, it came down to just two celebrities – Ashley Roberts and Craig Charles – with one set to be eliminated.

After the break, hosts Ant and Dec confirmed that Ashley had taken the longest time… meaning she would be heading home.

Scarlett was left devastated by Ashley’s exit (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Roberts sent home

The former Pussycat Doll’s exit left her campmates – and all-stars viewers – reeling, with Scarlett Moffatt particularly emotional as she said goodbye to her “Bush Sister”.

Fans were quick to react online, with many insisting Ashley had been robbed of a place in the final.

“Gutted for Ashley, she really deserved to be in that final!” said one viewer. Another added: “I was expecting Ashley to be in the final.”

A third wrote: “Real shame Ashley has left. If this was a public vote, she would have stayed in until the live final.”

Sinitta follows in brutal second exit

But the drama didn’t end there.

Later in the episode, the celebrities took part in a pairs trial. But things took a turn when Sinitta struggled to continue.

Teamed up with Craig Charles, she ultimately shouted the dreaded words: “I’m a celebrity – get me out of here!”

As a result, the rules meant that fellow campmates Adam Thomas and Scarlett Moffatt – who were leading the challenge – had to decide who should leave.

They chose Sinitta, as she had quit the trial. It sealed her fate in a second I’m A Celebrity South Africa elimination of the night.

Viewers largely agreed with the decision, calling it “fair”.

“Sinitta was the right choice to go there,” one said. Another added: “It had to be Sinitta. That’s only fair.”

Sinitta was eliminated by Adam and Scarlett after quitting the trial (Credit: ITV)

Backlash over Craig and Jimmy

However, not all the focus was on the exits themselves.

Some viewers criticised Craig Charles for his behaviour following Ashley’s departure, after he asked about his own trial time while she was saying goodbye.

“Wow. Craig Charles really has no regard for anyone but himself,” one viewer fumed.

Others blamed Jimmy Bullard – who quit the show the night before – suggesting his exit led to the trial twist that ultimately sent Ashley home.

With the live final looming on Friday (April 24), the double elimination has completely shaken up the competition… and proved that no one is safe.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans convinced they know why Harry Redknapp ‘turned’ on Adam Thomas

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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