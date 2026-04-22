I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced they know why Harry Redknapp and Craig Charles ‘turned’ on Adam Thomas

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were left stunned last night (April 21) as Adam Thomas was dramatically saved by his campmates following his explosive row with Jimmy Bullard.

But despite the emotional reunion, fans are convinced not everyone in the all-stars camp was happy to see him return…

Adam Thomas was briefly eliminated from camp last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas ‘eliminated’ – then saved

The drama unfolded when Adam was paired with Jimmy in a tense trial. However, things took a turn when Jimmy suddenly shouted: “I’m a celebrity – get me out of here!”

Because of this, both men were initially eliminated from camp.

But hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly stepped in, questioning whether it was fair for Adam to go home too – especially as he had been putting in the effort during the challenge.

They then asked the rest of the camp to decide his fate.

In a rare move, the group agreed – with Ant and Dec confirming it was unanimous – that Adam should return.

Harry and Mo didn’t seem thrilled to welcome Adam back (Credit: ITV)

‘I know he’s upset, but…’

However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted that not everyone seemed fully on board.

When asked if they were happy for Adam to stay in the all-stars series, Sinitta, Ashley Roberts, Mo Farah and Scarlett Moffatt all voiced their support.

Meanwhile, Craig Charles and Harry Redknapp appeared far less enthusiastic.

Harry later admitted: “I thought his behaviour was not great, but you know. I know he’s upset, but yeah.”

And when Adam returned, while several campmates rushed to hug him, Harry and Mo notably stood back.

Back at camp, Craig also made it clear he wasn’t entirely impressed with Adam’s behaviour during the row, while Harry shocked viewers by appearing to defend his long-time friend Jimmy.

Craig didn’t win any fans either last night (Credit: ITV)

Viewers turn on Harry and Craig

Fans quickly took to social media, with many expressing disappointment in Harry and Craig’s reaction.

“I’ve always loved Harry Redknapp but didn’t like him just then. Adam had every right to have a go at Jimmy,” one viewer said.

Another added: “Bloody hell now Harry and Craig with the sly little digs towards Adam. Give the man a break!”

A third questioned: “How do Harry and Craig have a problem with Adam’s reaction but not with David’s persistent bullying?”

Others accused Harry of being “sanctimonious”, while one wrote: “Harry and Craig clutching their pearls because Adam started swearing pleeeeease.”

“It really disappointed me that Craig sat on the fence… Harry wasn’t nice either and clearly wanted him out just because he knows Jimmy,” another claimed.

Another predicted: “After their conduct on the show tonight, there is no way people will be voting for either Harry or Craig!”

Why some think Adam is a ‘threat’

Some fans even speculated that tensions could be down to strategy.

“Harry Redknapp didn’t want Adam to come back… Craig said he was neutral. He didn’t want Adam to stay either,” one suggested.

Others agreed, claiming some campmates may see Adam as serious competition.

“Both scared of Adam’s popularity,” one wrote, while another added: “Lowkey I think some are annoyed because they see Adam as a threat to their win…”

Read more: Three I’m A Celebrity South Africa stars to exit camp tonight as another ‘quits’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (April 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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