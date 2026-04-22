Shock triple exit on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa as another star ‘quits’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers are in for a brutal night as the camp is rocked by a shock triple exit in tonight’s episode (April 22).

And, with one celebrity facing elimination after a solo trial and two more set to follow in a second challenge, it’s shaping up to be another shocker of an episode.

Craig Charles appears to be among the cast members struggling with tonight’s I’m A Celebrity South Africa trial – so could he exit? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa hit by shock triple exit

In tonight’s all-stars show, the remaining campmates are told they must all take part in a challenge called Keys to Success. And the stakes really couldn’t be higher.

Because, one by one, the celebrities attempt the trial, unaware at first that it will directly decide their fate in the competition.

Scarlett Moffatt quickly clocks that something isn’t right, predicting that the challenge won’t be for meal stars, but instead could send someone home. And she’s spot on.

After reading a scroll, the campmates are told that whoever takes the longest to complete the challenge will be immediately eliminated.

A preview clip shows several stars struggling, before hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly return to camp to deliver the devastating news.

Early footage suggests that Scarlett, Adam Thomas, Mo Farah and Sinitta survive. As a result, this leaves Ashley Roberts, Harry Redknapp or Craig Charles at risk of going home.

Ant and Dec deliver the bad news to camp after tonight’s first trial (Credit: ITV)

Two more stars face the chop

And the drama doesn’t stop there. Later in the episode, the remaining celebrities are told they’ll compete again – this time in pairs – in a gruelling trial called Dragged Through Hell.

Ant and Dec explain that only the first two pairs to complete the challenge will be safe. This means that at least two more campmates will be eliminated as a result.

The trial sees pairs shackled together back-to-back by the waist and ankles, separated by a wall but linked by a chain. They must work together to solve maths problems, crack codes and unlock lockers to find the key that frees them.

As always, the challenge comes with plenty of unpleasant surprises along the way.

And in a dramatic twist, one celebrity is heard shouting the dreaded words: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

But who is it? And will they follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Bullard, who exited after yelling the phrase in the previous episode?

A stunned Ashley Roberts reacts to tonight’s exit news (Credit: ITV)

A brutal week in camp

It’s already been a turbulent few days in camp. That’s because Jimmy wasn’t the only star to leave. Beverley Callard was also forced to quit on medical grounds. It came after she suffered a “funny turn”.

Four months after filming, Beverley was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and is now undergoing treatment.

With the all-stars series heading towards its live final on Friday (April 24), tensions are clearly at breaking point. And tonight’s triple exit could completely change the course of the competition.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans demand ITV releases unseen footage of Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s row

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (April 22) at 9pm.

So who do you think leaves? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.