I’m A Celebrity viewers question unseen footage after Adam Thomas’ explosive row: ‘What did they edit out?’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers are questioning what really went down during Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s explosive row — with many convinced key moments never made it to air.

Tuesday night’s (April 21) episode saw tensions boil over after the pair were thrown into a Bushtucker Trial together, sparking one of the most talked-about rows of the series so far.

Adam and Jimmy got into a heated row during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Inside Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s heated clash

During the trial, campmates were paired up and told the duo with the fewest stars would face elimination.

But things quickly unravelled when Jimmy appeared to give up almost immediately, leaving Adam to push through alone.

“Boys, I don’t think I’ve got it in me,” Jimmy told Ant and Dec, before adding: “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.”

A furious Adam confronted him, shouting: “Are you taking the [bleep]? Are you taking the [bleep]?”

As Jimmy tried to calm things down, Adam hit back: “I’m in there getting covered in [bleeping] ants!”

Jimmy responded by urging him to relax, saying: “Whoa, whoa, whoa, calm down,” before adding: “That’s pathetic.”

The trial was then abruptly stopped, leaving the rest of the camp unsure what had happened.

Back at camp, the argument continued, with Adam making it clear he wasn’t happy with Jimmy’s decision to quit mid-trial.

“Go home in camp then! Don’t do it on my [bleep]ing watch!” he said. “Don’t do the show then, bro, Don’t do the show!”

Shortly after, Ant and Dec gathered the campmates and confirmed Jimmy had already left. The remaining group were then asked to decide whether Adam should stay in the competition.

In a unanimous decision, they chose to keep him, with Adam visibly emotional as he thanked them and apologised for his reaction.

Viewers insisted there was more to the argument we didn’t see (Credit: ITV)

‘What did they edit out?’

Despite what aired, many viewers believe the full extent of the row wasn’t shown — especially after some campmates suggested Adam had gone too far.

“Either ITV ain’t showing us the full clip or them lot are thick because it wasn’t an overreaction,” one viewer wrote on X.

“There was way more of Adam’s yelling that was cut out since we know he went on a rampage calling him [bleep] etc,” another claimed.

“I bet they cut loads of that out cause one report said Adam was dropping the c bomb and all sorts, which matches what Craig said about his reaction and rage!” a third added.

Others questioned why the reaction seemed to divide opinion in camp.

“If they’re all saying Adam took it too far, what did they edit out? Cos what we saw the reaction was more than valid. He’s in there getting covered in who knows what. Jimmy’s just stood there knowing he chose Adam!” one wrote.

“Did they not show the full thing cause I think that reaction was completely valid,” another said.

ITV has since responded to the speculation, stating: “We showed an accurate and fair representation of events.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers emotional as Beverley Callard exits show on medical grounds: ‘Totally sad for her’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV and ITVX every weeknight

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