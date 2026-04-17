Beverley Callard shares heartbreaking update as she reveals cancer has spread: ‘It’s an absolute pain’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Beverley Callard has shared a deeply personal health update, revealing that her cancer has spread.

The 69-year-old soap favourite, best known for playing Liz McDonald in Coronation Street, announced earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Since then, Beverley has undergone surgery to remove lymph nodes, with doctors working to determine whether the cancer had spread beyond its original site.

Beverley has finally received her results back (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Beverley Callard shares latest cancer update

In an Instagram post shared last night (April 16), Beverley revealed that her consultant had been in touch with her about the results following the operation.

She explained that the surgery itself “went really well” and that doctors were able to “cut the cancer out”, which she described as encouraging news.

However, she also confirmed that cancer cells were found in one of her lymph nodes.

“They’re pleased with how the surgery went. And they also have two or three lymph nodes. And this is how she explained it to me. The lymph nodes are like a staircase. And if cancer is in the lymph nodes, it sort of tends to climb up the stairs,” she said.

“That’s oversimplifying it, but just to help explain. And they took three, and the cancer is in the first lymph node. It’s not in the second two and three. So it is there, but it’s only small.”

Beverley added that the next step is to send the sample to America to assess how aggressive the cancer is, with results expected in around two weeks.

If it is found to be aggressive, she will undergo chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy. If not, she will proceed with radiotherapy as originally planned.

She admitted that while the surgery outcome was positive, the presence of cancer in the lymph node means there is still uncertainty ahead.

“So in one way it was kind of good news that the surgeries worked well which I’m really pleased about but because it’s in the lymph nodes it’s still a worry and still a waiting time which is an absolute pain but there we go,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

‘Wishing you the best’

Following her update, fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support.

“You are a warrior woman. Keep positive and take care. Much love,” one wrote.

“So much waiting Liz. Thinking of you – you are amazing,” another shared.

“Sending love to you. The waiting game is so awful. Wishing you the best,” a third said.

“Ahh that’s a bummer, everything crossed for you, you’re amazing,” added another.

Read more: Brutal reason I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Beverley Callard quit Corrie; why she split from three husbands; heartbreaking cancer battle

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