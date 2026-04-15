Emotional Beverley Callard, 68, ‘trying to be brave and strong’ in cancer update: ‘Not sure how to feel about it’

Beverley Callard has opened up about her cancer journey — and fans have been quick to show their support as she admits she’s “trying to be brave and strong” while awaiting crucial results.

The beloved Liz McDonald star, 68, revealed back in January that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, the former I’m A Celebrity South Africa contestant has undergone surgery to remove her lymph nodes as doctors worked to determine whether the cancer had spread.

Keeping her followers closely updated throughout, Beverley returned to social media this week with a candid and emotional message.

Beverley has been keeping fans updated (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard reveals update after cancer diagnosis

Following her operation in March, Beverley had expected to receive her results within four weeks. But earlier this month, she explained there had been a delay due to a backlog in the system.

Now, in a new video shared on Instagram on Tuesday evening (April 14), Beverley spoke openly about a fresh development. Sighing at the start of the clip, she explained she had been keeping busy with painting while she waits.

She said: “Oh well, I’ve been painting all day again and I’ve nearly finished it, which is amazing. God, I’ve put some hours in that room, but I really want it finished for when Jon gets back.

“As you know, I’m waiting for my results, which has made me paint for England, well, for Ireland!”

Explaining the latest update, Beverley continued: “Anyway, I got a text just a couple of hours ago. It says that my consultant is away at the moment, but there is someone else who I have seen before, another consultant, who wants to discuss my results on Thursday at 12 o’clock, so I’ve got a consultation then.

“I don’t know what that means. So I’m sort of like, ‘Okay… I just thought that the nurse was going to ring.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley ‘trying to be strong’

Beverley continued: “I spoke to one of the cancer nurses last week, she was great, and she said they would ring me as soon as they know anything. So I’m thinking, ‘Well, why have they not rung me then?’

“Or am I mistaken? I don’t know but I will know more on Thursday at 12 o’clock so I will be glad when Jon is home. I wasn’t going to tell him but [her daughter] Rebecca said to tell him, so I have just told him. There we are. I just wondered if this has happened to anyone else. Lots of love everyone – I’m being strong.”

Beverley captioned the video: “Had a bit of a weird update and not sure how to feel about it…trying to be brave and strong.”

And it didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments with messages of love and encouragement, with many reassuring the star that they’re behind her as she waits for answers.

One person said: “Thinking of you Beverley wishing you all the luck in the world. Praying for you.”

Another added: “You are strong Bev, 2 more days will seem like 2 months but you’ll get there.” A third chimed in: “We are all rooting for you sending positive vibes your way.”

Read more: Brutal reason I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Beverley Callard quit Corrie; why she split from three husbands; heartbreaking cancer battle



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