‘Had a bit of a cry’: Beverley Callard, 68, reveals ‘complications’ after breast cancer surgery

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard has spoken candidly about her recovery following breast cancer surgery — revealing she was kept in hospital overnight due to “minor complications”.

The much-loved Liz McDonald star, 68, confirmed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since undergone surgery to remove her lymph nodes to ensure the cancer had not spread.

Now safely back at home, Beverley has updated fans in an honest and emotional message.

Beverley is back at home after surgery (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard issues update after cancer surgery

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (February 21), Beverley explained that although she was due to be discharged earlier, doctors decided to keep her in overnight.

“Update again, I’m home. I was supposed to come home yesterday but they decided to keep me in overnight, minor complications,” she said.

After a short time back at home, Beverley admitted the experience had taken its toll.

“I have been home a couple of hours. I looked very pale. The nurses were calling me pale and passionate, I don’t know about passionate but I am very pale,” she shared.

Opening up further, she added: “I’m feeling OK, I had a bit of a cry as you do, but I’m OK. Emotions are all over the place, anyway I won’t rant on about that.”

Beverley also took a moment to praise the staff at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for their care, and promised followers she would continue to keep them updated on her recovery journey.

Fan rush to support

It didn’t take long for supporters to flood her comments with encouragement.

“Sending lots of love. We are all cheering you on… one day at a time,” one wrote.

Another added: “You are amazing Bev. Sending you lots of love and a speedy recovery xx.”

Others thanked her for keeping everyone informed, with one fan saying she had “many, many people in your corner rooting for you”.

The warmth of the response shows just how cherished Beverley remains with viewers after decades on screen.

Beverley Callard’s cancer news

Beverley previously shared the news of her diagnosis during an appearance on The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty on Friday, February 6.

She revealed she had only just learned of the diagnosis minutes before stepping on set to film her very first scenes as Lily in Irish soap Fair City.

According to Beverley, she had undergone tests shortly before leaving the UK, but received the results at the worst possible time — just 15 to 20 minutes before filming. Despite the shock, she carried on and completed her scenes. She later confirmed the cancer had thankfully been caught early.

