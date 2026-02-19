Coronation Street star Beverley Callard details ‘biggest fear’ as she prepares for big cancer operation

Former Coronation Street favourite Beverley Callard has shared a reassuring update with fans after bravely revealing her cancer diagnosis.

The Liz McDonald actress opened up about the shock news during an appearance on Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show on Friday, February 6, where she explained she learned about her diagnosis just minutes before stepping onto the set of Irish soap Fair City.

Beverley revealed she was told she needed to return to the UK only 15 to 20 minutes before filming her very first scenes as new character Lily. Despite the timing, she carried on filming, later confirming the cancer had thankfully been caught early.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard reveals cancer diagnosis

Speaking on the show, Beverley explained that she had undergone tests shortly before leaving the UK, but the results came through at the worst possible moment.

She said: “I’d had some tests just before I left the UK and literally 15 to 20 minutes before [her first scene] I was in my dressing room at Fair City, getting ready to go on, and I was quite nervous and thinking, I hope everybody thinks I’m alright.

“And my consultant rang me and said: ‘You’ve got to come back to the UK.’ I said: ‘Well I can’t possibly, you know, I’ve just taken a new job I’m away for a month.’ I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

While Beverley confirmed she will need surgery and radiotherapy, she reassured viewers that she felt ‘absolutely fine.’

The actress travelled back to England on Saturday, February 7 for further tests, but also shared that she expects to return to Fair City in Dublin within the next few weeks.

Beverley Callard issues hopeful update to fans amid cancer journey

After arriving back in the UK, Beverley Callard took to social media on Sunday, February 8 to thank fans for their overwhelming support and to share how she’s feeling.

Posting a video on Instagram while stroking her dog, Beverley wrote: “We’ve made it back home to Norfolk, and just popping on to say a huge thank you for all your messages of love and well wishes. I have a busy week ahead with more tests but I’m feeling positive and strong. I will of course keep you all posted.”

Speaking directly to camera, she added: “Everything begins this week. On Wednesday, they’re testing lymph nodes and lymph glands and all of that. And, I will keep everybody updated.”

She ended the clip by once again thanking fans for their kindness and support. She also promised to keep them with her every step of the way.

Beverley’s cancer updates continue

After having these tests on Wednesday, February 11, Beverley then took to Instagram once more to record a video from her hospital bed and home afterwards.

Noting that everything ‘seemed to go well,’ she said: “They tested lymph nodes and things, so I should know by Wednesday of next week about that.

“I have another appointment then, and then two days later, on the 20th, I have the operation.

“I’m feeling really positive, but I also must say, there were dozens of ladies in there just the same as me, and they were all positive as well and upbeat, so we’re getting there and sticking together.”

Coronation Street star confirms ‘vanity fears’ ahead of huge surgery

In a recent update, the Corrie actress opened up about her growing fears over how cancer could affect her appearance. She spoke candidly and emotionally about what she’s going through.

She shared: “I just want to give you a breast cancer update… I’m feeling quite vulnerable and scared now but when I was 32 I beat cervical cancer. I had a hysterectomy and I was absolutely fine afterwards and so I know I can beat this.

“I am scared now vanity wise. I’m scared what I will look like. I’m scared about hair loss or whatever things like that.

“I’ve lost a bit too much weight now but I think it’s just stress. I’m still eating but I have to force myself to eat, just you know because your body is so tense.”

On Wednesday, February 18, Beverley Callard returned to Instagram to share another update, revealing she is preparing for a major operation later this week.

She explained: “They are pretty sure it is not in the lymph nodes, but they are going to take two out on Friday when I have the operation to make sure, so it’s quite a big operation I’m having, but I trust them completely.”

